Aldi Is Releasing A Frozen Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Cotton Candy Grapes

Ever since cotton candy grapes were introduced to the market in 2011, the sweeter varietal has been a long-lasting favorite among consumers. The aptly named grape with sugary undertones is a welcome departure from its tarter relatives. They've been seen within several produce sections over the years while they're available — but that isn't very long. Soon, though, fans might start seeing them more often. Aldi has unveiled a new contender: frozen cotton candy grapes.

While freezing grapes before eating them isn't unique or new, the freezer-aisle product offers more convenience for fans of the elusive fruit. They'll sell at around $4 for a one-pound bag(a steal compared to the regular price of their unfrozen kin). However, fans will have to wait until they're available nationwide on August 23 to get ahold of the frozen version.

The new Aldi Find is a guaranteed way to enjoy the frosty snack without having to do the work of freezing the grapes yourself.