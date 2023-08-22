Aldi Is Releasing A Frozen Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Cotton Candy Grapes
Ever since cotton candy grapes were introduced to the market in 2011, the sweeter varietal has been a long-lasting favorite among consumers. The aptly named grape with sugary undertones is a welcome departure from its tarter relatives. They've been seen within several produce sections over the years while they're available — but that isn't very long. Soon, though, fans might start seeing them more often. Aldi has unveiled a new contender: frozen cotton candy grapes.
While freezing grapes before eating them isn't unique or new, the freezer-aisle product offers more convenience for fans of the elusive fruit. They'll sell at around $4 for a one-pound bag(a steal compared to the regular price of their unfrozen kin). However, fans will have to wait until they're available nationwide on August 23 to get ahold of the frozen version.
The new Aldi Find is a guaranteed way to enjoy the frosty snack without having to do the work of freezing the grapes yourself.
How are people reacting — and what is a cotton candy grape?
Horticulturalist David Cain invented the cotton candy grape to push the fruit to its initial natural roots, which have been tampered with through selective propagation. As he told NPR's The Salt in 2013, Cain wanted more variety available to buyers. "When you go to the supermarket, there's like 15 kinds of apples — Fuji, Pink Lady, Gala, Braeburn. The list goes on," he said to the outlet. "We wanted to give consumers the same array of flavors for grapes." His institution has paid off; the grapes' introduction was a hit.
Trying Cotton Candy Frozen Grapes from @ALDI USA #frozengrappes #healthysnacks #cottoncandygrapes
Now, social media has flocked to the release of the frozen cotton candy grapes, with several TikTok users encouraging their followers to "run to Aldi" as soon as possible. But there appears to be one hitch with the item that those with sensitive teeth might want to heed. A few TikTokers have said eating them straight from the freezer wasn't a great experience, so some suggest letting them thaw a bit before enjoying them.
Still, the frozen grapes are a refreshing way to cool off before the summer heat finally gives way to fall.