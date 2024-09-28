The Costco Nut Bars That Are A Perfect KIND Copycat

KIND bars can be an excellent snack. They're the perfect treat to keep on hand to avoid getting hangry, and they're great for kids' lunches. With so many flavors to choose from, ranging from Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno to Orange Cranberry Pumpkin Seed, KIND has a variety that will appeal to every member of the family.

If you're a fan of Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND bars, there's a copycat out there that you need to know about, and it can be found at Costco. Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars taste as good as their KIND equivalent, so you won't miss out on that chewy, crunchy deliciousness. However, there are a few qualities that could make this copycat an even better choice than the name brand.

One of those qualities is the cost. If you're watching your budget, you'll want to take a look at the prices of both products. A 30-count box of the Kirkland Signature copycat KIND bars costs $17.99, or 60 cents apiece. At Target, a box of the same type of KIND bar costs $14.99, or $1.25 each, more than twice as much as Costco's product.