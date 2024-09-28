The Costco Nut Bars That Are A Perfect KIND Copycat
KIND bars can be an excellent snack. They're the perfect treat to keep on hand to avoid getting hangry, and they're great for kids' lunches. With so many flavors to choose from, ranging from Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno to Orange Cranberry Pumpkin Seed, KIND has a variety that will appeal to every member of the family.
If you're a fan of Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND bars, there's a copycat out there that you need to know about, and it can be found at Costco. Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars taste as good as their KIND equivalent, so you won't miss out on that chewy, crunchy deliciousness. However, there are a few qualities that could make this copycat an even better choice than the name brand.
One of those qualities is the cost. If you're watching your budget, you'll want to take a look at the prices of both products. A 30-count box of the Kirkland Signature copycat KIND bars costs $17.99, or 60 cents apiece. At Target, a box of the same type of KIND bar costs $14.99, or $1.25 each, more than twice as much as Costco's product.
Copycats can save you big bucks
Mars, Inc., the candy bar company, has owned KIND since 2017. However, KIND bars are way healthier than a Mars Bar. In fact, KIND bars made our list of the healthiest nutrition bars on the market. Nutritionally speaking, the Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND bar and the Costco Nut Bar are about the same. Both are gluten-free and have no artificial flavors.
KIND bars aren't the only copycats you'll find at Costco. The Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies are a dead ringer for the pricier Tate's Bake Shop cookies, and Chipotle fans will recognize the flavors in Costco's Cilantro Lime Rice. Items such as these can save you money — if you're willing to switch from the more familiar big brands.
The next time you're at Costco, consider buying this convincing KIND dupe. Whether buying in bulk or looking for ways to justify the cost of your Costco membership, Kirkland Signature Nut Bars are a winner.