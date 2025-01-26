The Difference Between Natural And Conventional Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is one of the most beloved spreads in the world, known for its creamy texture and rich, nutty flavor. Whether you enjoy it slathered on toast, mixed into smoothies, or eaten straight from the jar, there's no denying its appeal. However, if you've ever stood in the peanut butter aisle at the grocery store, you've likely noticed two main types: natural peanut butter and conventional peanut butter. (There's also "fake" peanut butter made without peanuts ... but that's a conversation for a different time).

While natural and conventional peanut butter both come from the same source — peanuts — their ingredients and processing methods are quite different. Natural peanut butter contains just peanuts (and sometimes salt), with no added oils, sugars, or preservatives, which can result in a richer, more authentic flavor but may require stirring due to oil separation. Conventional peanut butter, on the other hand, includes added hydrogenated oils, sweeteners, and preservatives to improve texture, sweetness, and shelf life, often resulting in a smoother, sweeter spread. While some people enjoy the extra sweetness, others may find that it masks the natural peanut flavor.

Conventional peanut butter also often contains preservatives to ensure a longer shelf life. These additives can be a concern for consumers trying to avoid artificial chemicals or overly processed foods.