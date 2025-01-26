The Difference Between Natural And Conventional Peanut Butter
Peanut butter is one of the most beloved spreads in the world, known for its creamy texture and rich, nutty flavor. Whether you enjoy it slathered on toast, mixed into smoothies, or eaten straight from the jar, there's no denying its appeal. However, if you've ever stood in the peanut butter aisle at the grocery store, you've likely noticed two main types: natural peanut butter and conventional peanut butter. (There's also "fake" peanut butter made without peanuts ... but that's a conversation for a different time).
While natural and conventional peanut butter both come from the same source — peanuts — their ingredients and processing methods are quite different. Natural peanut butter contains just peanuts (and sometimes salt), with no added oils, sugars, or preservatives, which can result in a richer, more authentic flavor but may require stirring due to oil separation. Conventional peanut butter, on the other hand, includes added hydrogenated oils, sweeteners, and preservatives to improve texture, sweetness, and shelf life, often resulting in a smoother, sweeter spread. While some people enjoy the extra sweetness, others may find that it masks the natural peanut flavor.
Conventional peanut butter also often contains preservatives to ensure a longer shelf life. These additives can be a concern for consumers trying to avoid artificial chemicals or overly processed foods.
When to use natural or conventional peanut butter
While both conventional and natural peanut butter offer a range of sweet and savory uses, the choice often comes down to the recipe and personal preference. The texture of natural peanut butter is typically chunkier and more granular, with a tendency to separate into oil and paste over time, requiring stirring. It often has a rougher, less creamy feel due to its minimal ingredients. In contrast, conventional peanut butter is smoother, creamier, and more spreadable, thanks to added hydrogenated oils and stabilizers that prevent oil separation and create a consistent, uniform texture.
Conventional peanut butter is ideal for recipes where smoothness, sweetness, and easy spreadability are key — such as sandwiches, desserts, and baked goods. Natural peanut butter, on the other hand, works well when you're aiming for a less processed option, making savory dishes, or when you want to control the sweetness in smoothies and snacks.
Whether you're whipping up a batch of cookies, creating a delicious peanut sauce, or simply spreading it on toast, the type of peanut butter can influence your dish's flavor, texture, and overall quality. By understanding the distinct characteristics of both natural and conventional peanut butter, you can choose the best option to suit your culinary needs.