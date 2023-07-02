The Discontinued Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tart Left Us Too Soon
When you browse the cereal aisle of any grocery store, you're bound to find Pop-Tarts in many of the same flavors that have been around for ages, including Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Cookies and Crème. It isn't uncommon, however, to also see flavors that make you do a double take. In 2017, for example, the brand released a line of Jolly Rancher-flavored Pop-Tarts and has also introduced flavors like Root Beer and Maple Bacon through the years, which unsurprisingly received mixed reviews.
It makes sense why you no longer see these varieties on shelves, but every once in a while Pop-Tarts decides to discontinue flavors that the majority of customers love. Most famously, there was Frosted Grape, a '90s kid staple that was officially brought back in 2022 after overwhelming demand. But customers who preferred the Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts haven't been so lucky. They were on the market for about three years — long enough to become a favorite — but Pop-Tarts eventually decided to stop making them.
What happened to Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts?
Pop-Tarts often releases limited edition flavors. Sometimes, they're the result of promotional collaborations with other brands, as was the case with the Star Wars and Barbie Pop-Tarts, and other times they're simply seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pie and Red White and Blueberry. Either way, they're only ever expected to be around for a few months max. Since Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts were around from 2006 to 2009, it seemed like they were on track to becoming a permanent addition to the lineup.
Kellogg's, the company that makes Pop-Tarts, told Mashed that their creation was intended to satisfy customers' tastes for both breakfast Danishes and toaster pastries by combining them into one product. Though Kellogg's banked on Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts being a hit, after three years, it was clear that they missed the mark, and the company decided it would be best to scrap the product for good.
This was Kellogg's second attempt at a cheese danish Pop-Tart
Despite the fact that Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts didn't end up being as much of a hit as Kellogg's intended, it wasn't for lack of trying. In 1999, the brand released a line of Pastry Swirls Pop-Tarts in flavors such as Cheese Danish and Cream Cheese and Cherry. These Pop-Tarts resembled Danishes more than traditional Pop-Tarts, as they were softer and made with pastry dough. People apparently weren't huge fans of the Pastry Swirls line, and it was discontinued in 2001.
It seems Kellogg's went back to the drawing board after this because the Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts looked much different despite both products being advertised essentially as Pop-Tarts' take on a cheese Danish. The only similarity between the two was the fruit and cheese filling. Kellogg's second attempt did manage to stay on shelves for a year longer than the original, but neither was popular enough to become a classic.