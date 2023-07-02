The Discontinued Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tart Left Us Too Soon

When you browse the cereal aisle of any grocery store, you're bound to find Pop-Tarts in many of the same flavors that have been around for ages, including Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Cookies and Crème. It isn't uncommon, however, to also see flavors that make you do a double take. In 2017, for example, the brand released a line of Jolly Rancher-flavored Pop-Tarts and has also introduced flavors like Root Beer and Maple Bacon through the years, which unsurprisingly received mixed reviews.

It makes sense why you no longer see these varieties on shelves, but every once in a while Pop-Tarts decides to discontinue flavors that the majority of customers love. Most famously, there was Frosted Grape, a '90s kid staple that was officially brought back in 2022 after overwhelming demand. But customers who preferred the Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts haven't been so lucky. They were on the market for about three years — long enough to become a favorite — but Pop-Tarts eventually decided to stop making them.