How Long Do Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Last In The Fridge?
Whether it's for a holiday like Valentine's Day or a special milestone, making chocolate-covered strawberries is one of the best ways to express appreciation and love. However, no one likes chocolate-dipped strawberries that have started to turn mushy. This dessert is best enjoyed while the berries are still firm and the chocolate remains intact. Knowing how long they will last in the refrigerator is an important part of planning when to make them.
Generally, chocolate-covered strawberries will only stay fresh in the refrigerator for two to three days. While the cooler temperature will hinder the ripening process so that the berries remain firm for longer, it won't stop the process altogether. If you need to make your chocolate-dipped strawberries more than two or three days ahead of time, you can freeze them for up to three months. Keep in mind, though, that they're more likely to have a slightly softer, mushier texture after thawing.
Refrigerator storage tips for chocolate-covered strawberries
To make your chocolate-dipped strawberries last as long as possible in the fridge, start with quality fruit because overripe berries will simply go bad sooner. As one of the over a dozen things you should cover with chocolate, the strawberries should be firm, bright red, and free of bruising and green or white patches.
Next, it's important to understand how to store chocolate-covered strawberries for optimal results. After dipping the fruit in melted chocolate and allowing it to harden, use paper towels to line the bottom and sides of an airtight container. The paper towels help control moisture buildup from humidity, which is often why chocolate-covered strawberries sweat and lose the crisp shell. Meanwhile, using an airtight container prevents oxygen from making the berries dry and the chocolate stale.
With the paper towels in place, add a single layer of chocolate-covered strawberries. Be careful not to let them touch, and put a piece of wax paper over that layer if you have more berries to stack on top. You can add another paper towel just inside the lid as well. Finally, put the container of chocolate-dipped strawberries on one of the main shelves in the refrigerator. Avoid putting them in the crisper drawer, which traps inside, or close to the back of the fridge, which is too cold.