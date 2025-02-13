How Long Do Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Last In The Fridge?

To make your chocolate-dipped strawberries last as long as possible in the fridge, start with quality fruit because overripe berries will simply go bad sooner. As one of the over a dozen things you should cover with chocolate, the strawberries should be firm, bright red, and free of bruising and green or white patches.

Next, it's important to understand how to store chocolate-covered strawberries for optimal results. After dipping the fruit in melted chocolate and allowing it to harden, use paper towels to line the bottom and sides of an airtight container. The paper towels help control moisture buildup from humidity, which is often why chocolate-covered strawberries sweat and lose the crisp shell. Meanwhile, using an airtight container prevents oxygen from making the berries dry and the chocolate stale.

With the paper towels in place, add a single layer of chocolate-covered strawberries. Be careful not to let them touch, and put a piece of wax paper over that layer if you have more berries to stack on top. You can add another paper towel just inside the lid as well. Finally, put the container of chocolate-dipped strawberries on one of the main shelves in the refrigerator. Avoid putting them in the crisper drawer, which traps inside, or close to the back of the fridge, which is too cold.