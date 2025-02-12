Why Your Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Are 'Sweating' (And How To Fix It)
Chocolate and fruit are a match made in heaven, so it's no surprise that chocolate-covered strawberries are one of the best desserts out there. They're fresh, sweet, and decadent all at the same time. They are also super easy to make at home — especially if you use the best type of chocolate for dipping strawberries. However, there is one problem with chocolate-covered strawberries: the "sweat."
If you've ever stored these treats before eating them, then you probably already know about the sweat — when small water droplets appear on the outside of the strawberries. While this may not affect the taste of the treats — they are still delicious — it does affect the presentation. If you're serving these for a special occasion, such as Valentine's Day or a birthday, then you may not want the sweat to appear. So what exactly causes the sweating?
Well, it all comes down to condensation due to both the chocolate and the strawberries containing moisture. If you store the chocolate-covered strawberries in the fridge, then it's even more likely for the condensation to form. Here's how to keep your treats sweat-free.
How to prevent your chocolate-covered strawberries from sweating
The most fool-proof way to prevent sweating is to enjoy the chocolate-covered strawberries as soon as they're done setting (especially if you put them in the fridge to get them to set more quickly). However, this may not be practical. In this case, the best option is to store the strawberries on the counter, instead of in the fridge, after they have set. Just store them on a plate either uncovered or with a loose covering of plastic wrap on the counter and away from any sunlight. They'll keep for about one day at room temperature.
If you need to store them for longer, then it may not be possible to avoid condensation entirely. But to keep the "sweating" to a minimum, there are a couple of options. Firstly, you can place paper towels at the bottom of an airtight container with the strawberries. You can also sprinkle a bit of baking soda in between two sheets of paper towels (with the strawberries on top of the second layer, not touching the baking soda) to allow the baking soda to absorb some of the moisture.
With these tips, you'll be able to fully enjoy this delicious dessert. Now all you have to do is look out for the other common mistakes you might be making with chocolate-covered strawberries.