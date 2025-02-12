Why Your Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Are 'Sweating' (And How To Fix It)

Chocolate and fruit are a match made in heaven, so it's no surprise that chocolate-covered strawberries are one of the best desserts out there. They're fresh, sweet, and decadent all at the same time. They are also super easy to make at home — especially if you use the best type of chocolate for dipping strawberries. However, there is one problem with chocolate-covered strawberries: the "sweat."

If you've ever stored these treats before eating them, then you probably already know about the sweat — when small water droplets appear on the outside of the strawberries. While this may not affect the taste of the treats — they are still delicious — it does affect the presentation. If you're serving these for a special occasion, such as Valentine's Day or a birthday, then you may not want the sweat to appear. So what exactly causes the sweating?

Well, it all comes down to condensation due to both the chocolate and the strawberries containing moisture. If you store the chocolate-covered strawberries in the fridge, then it's even more likely for the condensation to form. Here's how to keep your treats sweat-free.