How To Store Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For A Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

No sweet treat seems to say Valentine's Day quite like a batch of chocolate-covered strawberries. These sweet, heart-shaped fruits come dipped in a velvety dollop of warm chocolate, both of which happen to be well-known aphrodisiacs, so the combination just makes sense. Plus, that perfect union of the rich chocolate and tart strawberry just tastes so delicious that it's hard to resist.

For all of those romantics planning to splurge on a box of these delicacies for your Valentine — or even planning to keep them all to yourself — it's important to know how to store these finicky treats before buying. While chocolate-covered strawberries are delicious, they don't hold for long before becoming a melted, sweaty mess. That process is normal, but it isn't usually pretty. Luckily, we know just how to keep these treats looking fresh so that you don't have to worry about the possibility of Cupid taking back his arrow.

For a perfect Valentine's Day treat, keeping condensation at bay is key. Strawberries and chocolate both produce a lot of moisture on their own, so keeping them in a humid environment like the fridge is just asking for trouble. Instead, you should keep these decadent berries out in a cool, dry place, such as out on your kitchen counter, and eat them the same day that they're made to prevent spoilage.