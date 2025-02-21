What Are The Best Cuts For Ground Beef?

Virtually every grocery store in the country sells ground beef, but there really is just something about doing it yourself that hits the spot. Grinding your own beef can give you a fresher result than the store-bought kind, and allows you to keep an eye on the exact fat-to-meat ratio of your finished result. As well as this, it allows you to start with quality cuts that virtually guarantee a tastier end product — and you can impress all your friends with the fact that you didn't rely on Walmart or Target to process your meat for you.

However, one of the biggest mistakes you can make with ground beef is starting with the wrong cut. Cuts of beef vary enormously in flavor, density, and fat content, and different types will give you massively different results. As such, it's important to learn from the experts on which cuts of beef you should be using in your grinder, and how the ground beef they make can be used in different recipes. So we decided to do just that. We spoke to Justin Owens, cattle rancher and owner of Manzo Piedmontese, to get the lowdown on all things ground beef.