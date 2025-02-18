Trader Joe's Best Frozen Pasta Is A Garlicky Masterpiece
Trader Joe's is known for some stellar frozen pasta dishes, but not all of them are worth the freezer space. Some dishes miss the mark with underwhelming sauces, while others turn into a gluey mess before they even hit the plate. But every once in a while, there's a frozen meal that feels like something you'd eat on purpose, not just because you're too tired to cook.
Daily Meal taste-tested 12 of Trader Joe's frozen pastas, judging them on taste, texture, and balance. Some were decent, a few were outright disappointments, but one pasta was so good it left the rest far behind. Trader Joe's garlicky pasta wasn't just the best of the bunch — it was a genuinely great dish. The sauce is savory, rich, and layered, thanks to a punchy mix of soy, oyster, and fish sauce. The noodles cook up perfectly al dente, each strand coated in just the right amount of silky, umami-heavy goodness — it's the kind of pasta that makes you forget it came from the frozen aisle.
And while other pastas in the lineup struggled with execution, this one delivered from start to finish. From the texture of the noodles to the complexity of the sauce, it's clear why this dish took the win.
Fans love to customize Trader Joe's garlicky pasta
A great frozen meal isn't just about convenience — it's about potential. And if there's one thing Trader Joe's garlicky pasta has going for it (besides being dangerously good straight from the bag), it's how easily it adapts. Daily Meal already explored how it's the perfect base for creative noodle dishes, ready to be dressed up, bulked out, or taken in a whole new direction.
Trader Joe's fans have taken full advantage, turning this pasta into everything from a seafood dish to a full-blown, spice-laden creation. One Reddit user swears by tossing in butter, parmesan, and adding Trader Joe's frozen Argentinian red shrimp; while another went the hearty route with ground turkey, spinach, black pepper, and a hit of sambal oelek for extra heat. On a post called Garlicky Pasta: 10/10 one commenter says broccoli, Italian herbs, and red pepper flakes work well, while another says to lean into the Asian flavors and add gochujang and TJ's spicy honey sauce, for "a really tasty Korean style garlic noodle."
Regardless of how you doctor it up, one thing is clear: This pasta isn't just a heat-and-eat situation. It's the kind of meal that fits into your routine, whether you're dressing it up for company or inhaling it straight from the pan. Not every frozen dish can pull that off, but this one? It gets it just right — Trader Joe's garlicky pasta should be included as one of the store's items that can save your weeknight dinners.