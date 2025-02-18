Trader Joe's Best Frozen Pasta Is A Garlicky Masterpiece

Trader Joe's is known for some stellar frozen pasta dishes, but not all of them are worth the freezer space. Some dishes miss the mark with underwhelming sauces, while others turn into a gluey mess before they even hit the plate. But every once in a while, there's a frozen meal that feels like something you'd eat on purpose, not just because you're too tired to cook.

Daily Meal taste-tested 12 of Trader Joe's frozen pastas, judging them on taste, texture, and balance. Some were decent, a few were outright disappointments, but one pasta was so good it left the rest far behind. Trader Joe's garlicky pasta wasn't just the best of the bunch — it was a genuinely great dish. The sauce is savory, rich, and layered, thanks to a punchy mix of soy, oyster, and fish sauce. The noodles cook up perfectly al dente, each strand coated in just the right amount of silky, umami-heavy goodness — it's the kind of pasta that makes you forget it came from the frozen aisle.

And while other pastas in the lineup struggled with execution, this one delivered from start to finish. From the texture of the noodles to the complexity of the sauce, it's clear why this dish took the win.