Trader Joe's Garlicky Pasta Is The Perfect Base For Creative Noodle Dishes

We all love Trader Joe's for its vast array of wildly tasty prepared foods. Whether it's frozen snacks and meals, or packaged noodles or rice, the company is exceptional at putting out products that customers love and that make their lives easier. The latest dish to find a cult following is Trader Joe's Garlicky Pasta — and it's popular for a good reason. This pasta is a great base for myriad easy meals at home.

The new pasta offering is described as having a "creamy, umami garlic sauce" and long, spaghetti-like noodles. It's a fairly recent addition to the company's lineup and can be found in the frozen section alongside regular favorites like orange chicken and frozen penne alla vodka. They're tasty enough on their own, but the real magic of these is how simple it is to dress them up into something a little more elevated and a lot more delicious.