14 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Caramel

Think of candy, and you'll likely think of caramel. This confectionery item has been central to sweet recipes around the globe for centuries and allegedly has been around since the 11th century, with its popularity in the West occurring towards the end of the 19th century. Caramel, in its most basic form, is made by melting sugar, but the degree to which the sugar is melted and the ingredients that are then added to it determines the type of caramel you end up with. By adding cream or milk, for example, you can make a gooey caramel sauce, whereas using a different-colored sugar can leave you with butterscotch or toffee.

Whatever you're using to make caramel, though, the process involves a lot of heat and a lot of risk. Sugar can become incredibly hot and very sticky when it's cooked, making it highly dangerous to handle. To add to this, it's also a substance that burns exceptionally quickly and has to reach a very specific temperature to make caramel effectively. All of these factors make cooking caramel at home pretty daunting, which is partly why we leave it to confectioners. Luckily, though, the key to cooking candy-store-level caramel is to avoid the most common mistakes that people make — and we've put them all here.