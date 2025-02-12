This One Ingredient Is Making Valentine's Day More Expensive Than Ever

Valentine's Day and chocolate have been inseparable for over a century, cementing their union with the first heart-shaped box in the 1860s. Unfortunately, indulging in those boxes this year could leave wallets feeling significantly lighter. As reported by CNN and other outlets, prices for chocolate treats are expected to climb 10-20% compared to last year, thanks to cocoa costs that have more than doubled since early 2024. That's not just a minor price bump — it's a full-blown sticker shock moment for anyone hoping to keep up the holiday's sweet traditions.

The majority of the world's cocoa comes from Africa's Ivory Coast, where bad weather and a plant disease called cocoa swollen shoot virus have severely impacted production. As a result, cocoa futures have skyrocketed, peaking at a record-breaking $12,646 per metric ton in December, though prices have dipped slightly since. But that doesn't mean relief is on the way — companies are already adjusting, and those costs are trickling down to store shelves.

If you've browsed the Valentine's aisle recently, you've probably noticed the difference. Even just a 5.7 ounce box of Lindt truffles now costs $21.99. While some brands, like Hershey's, buy their cocoa far in advance (which helps delay price spikes), others have had no choice but to raise prices immediately. And if the current trends continue, this might just be the beginning of chocolate becoming a full-fledged luxury.