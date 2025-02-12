This One Ingredient Is Making Valentine's Day More Expensive Than Ever
Valentine's Day and chocolate have been inseparable for over a century, cementing their union with the first heart-shaped box in the 1860s. Unfortunately, indulging in those boxes this year could leave wallets feeling significantly lighter. As reported by CNN and other outlets, prices for chocolate treats are expected to climb 10-20% compared to last year, thanks to cocoa costs that have more than doubled since early 2024. That's not just a minor price bump — it's a full-blown sticker shock moment for anyone hoping to keep up the holiday's sweet traditions.
The majority of the world's cocoa comes from Africa's Ivory Coast, where bad weather and a plant disease called cocoa swollen shoot virus have severely impacted production. As a result, cocoa futures have skyrocketed, peaking at a record-breaking $12,646 per metric ton in December, though prices have dipped slightly since. But that doesn't mean relief is on the way — companies are already adjusting, and those costs are trickling down to store shelves.
If you've browsed the Valentine's aisle recently, you've probably noticed the difference. Even just a 5.7 ounce box of Lindt truffles now costs $21.99. While some brands, like Hershey's, buy their cocoa far in advance (which helps delay price spikes), others have had no choice but to raise prices immediately. And if the current trends continue, this might just be the beginning of chocolate becoming a full-fledged luxury.
Cocoa prices are rising -- here's how to keep Valentine's sweet
With cocoa prices climbing, store-bought Valentine's chocolates are turning into more of a splurge than a sweet tradition. But there's a way around it — maybe it's time to start making those Valentine's Day treats yourself.
Going homemade not only cuts costs but also sidesteps the premium price tag that comes with high-percentage cocoa chocolates. Since more expensive chocolates contain a higher cocoa content, swapping them out for options made with cocoa powder or other fillers can help soften the hit to your wallet. Wells Fargo even suggests looking for sweets that contain less cocoa or use fillers rather than pure cocoa, as these will likely be more affordable.
If you're set on the real thing, a little strategic shopping can help. Chocolates made with cocoa powder instead of whole cocoa beans are often more affordable, and buying in bulk or waiting for post-holiday discounts might take some of the sting out of this year's price jump. Whether it's baking at home or shopping smart, Valentine's Day sweets don't have to break the bank — just maybe rethink the usual heart-shaped box.