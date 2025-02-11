The Costco Valentine's Day Treat Shoppers Would Rather Make Themselves

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time to figure out what treats you'll be enjoying this year. In February, just about every grocery store starts selling V-Day treats for you to buy if you don't want to make anything yourself — including Costco, which is offering a box of chocolate-covered strawberries, a quintessential Valentine's dessert. The container. priced at $14.99, appears to contain about 16 chocolate-dipped strawberries, drizzled with white chocolate.

While just about everyone would agree that chocolate-covered strawberries are a delicious and festive Valentine's Day treat, not everyone thinks that buying them at Costco is the way to go. In a previous year when the treats were a bit cheaper at $12.99, one person on Reddit wrote, "I saw this for the first time at my local Costco. $13 for 9 strawberries. You have to be kidding me." Another user posted last year about how these treats "taste weird." Yet a another complained that the chocolate-covered strawberries at their closest Costco looked "underripe."

Even without mentioning where the Costco product falls flat, many Reddit users would prefer to just make this dessert at home. One Redditor wrote, "It's such an easy thing to make, and it's fun. I don't know why people would buy this." Another described making them at home as "insanely easy," noting that this yields "more for less money."