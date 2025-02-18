9 False Facts About Ginger Ale That Everyone Believes

Perhaps the biggest myth about ginger ale out there is that it should be your go-to drink when you're feeling sick. Plenty of people reach for ginger ale when they're nauseous to this day, because of the belief that the ginger inside it will help soothe their stomach. Unfortunately, this is pretty much totally false, for several different reasons.

It's true that ginger, and the natural compound in it called gingerol, can have a beneficial effect on nausea. It does this by helping to speed along gastrointestinal motility, which can help stop your stomach from feeling uncomfortable and sickly. Sadly, though, a lot of ginger ales don't have the ginger content that you might think. Most commercially-made ginger ales are made with artificial flavorings or ginger extracts that provide no real benefit, and which have no active ingredient.

If your ginger ale does have real ginger in it, its quantity may be too low to have any real effect. As well as this, other aspects of ginger ale may actually increase nausea. Ginger ales are typically high in sugar and heavily carbonated, and both of these traits can make you feel even worse, due to bloating or increasing indigestion. If you are feeling unwell, you're far better off reaching for a homemade cup of ginger tea to ease your nausea.