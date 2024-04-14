Why McDonald's PlayPlaces Have Nearly Faded Out Of Existence

Much like the McDonald's forgotten menu items from the '90s, the restaurant's PlayPlaces are going the way of the dinosaur. People of a certain age remember the unbridled joy a trip to McDonald's would bring. This joy could be attributed to the playgrounds, which featured brightly colored attractions like slides, climbers, and ball pits, which were known to swallow up unsuspecting children (and their belongings). Based on the popularity of McDonald's PlayPlaces, it's a bit surprising that so few of them are left. While there are many reasons for their waning numbers, child safety is a likely factor.

Criticisms of the establishment's failure to document injuries resulting from PlayPlace attractions led the restaurant to revamp its design to make them less hazardous. However, these increased safety measures didn't eliminate another PlayPlace hazard: The ubiquitous presence of illness-causing bacteria. Lab testing performed by a concerned parent showed that PlayPlaces throughout several states contained multiple pathogens. Concerns about the spread of illness at McDonald's playgrounds became even more widespread during the pandemic.