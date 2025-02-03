Review: Starbucks' New Blackberry Sage Refreshers Are All Tasty, But One Really Stands Out

Starbucks is first and foremost a coffee spot, but if you're not a coffee drinker or simply want to branch out to other caffeinated beverages, the worldwide chain's Refreshers beverages are a fun, fruity alternative. With standard and seasonal flavors, there's always a variety available, typically involving various blends of fruit, like strawberry and açai or dragonfruit and mango. Following up after the Starbucks summer Refreshers from 2024, the chain is giving us an encore. This winter, for a limited time, Starbucks is introducing a new espresso drink and adding an exciting new flavor combination to their Refreshers lineup: Blackberry and sage.

The woody aroma and flavor of sage brings to mind the holiday season, and combined with brambly blackberry (which is notably different to black raspberry), the flavor duo promises to bring some much-needed vibrant cheer to brighten up these dark winter days. The Refreshers come in three varieties: The basic Refresher which is shaken with ice, the Lemonade Refresher which has added citrus, and the Midnight Drink, which adds creamy coconut milk to the mix. How do these new Refreshers stack up individually, and as a trio? I was able to get my hands on these new winter beverages to find out.