Review: Starbucks' New Blackberry Sage Refreshers Are All Tasty, But One Really Stands Out
Starbucks is first and foremost a coffee spot, but if you're not a coffee drinker or simply want to branch out to other caffeinated beverages, the worldwide chain's Refreshers beverages are a fun, fruity alternative. With standard and seasonal flavors, there's always a variety available, typically involving various blends of fruit, like strawberry and açai or dragonfruit and mango. Following up after the Starbucks summer Refreshers from 2024, the chain is giving us an encore. This winter, for a limited time, Starbucks is introducing a new espresso drink and adding an exciting new flavor combination to their Refreshers lineup: Blackberry and sage.
The woody aroma and flavor of sage brings to mind the holiday season, and combined with brambly blackberry (which is notably different to black raspberry), the flavor duo promises to bring some much-needed vibrant cheer to brighten up these dark winter days. The Refreshers come in three varieties: The basic Refresher which is shaken with ice, the Lemonade Refresher which has added citrus, and the Midnight Drink, which adds creamy coconut milk to the mix. How do these new Refreshers stack up individually, and as a trio? I was able to get my hands on these new winter beverages to find out.
What does Starbucks Blackberry Sage Refresher taste like?
The basic Blackberry Sage Refresher from Starbucks' limited-time winter menu is a thirst-quenching delight. Right off the bat, the gorgeous jewel-toned garnet color is inviting. It's tough to find an iced drink that seems appropriate for winter, but this beverage does the trick with its dark, woodsy flavors. Sage and blackberry work beautifully together. I often find sage to be an overpowering herb, but the blackberry in this drink is intense enough to balance it out.
If you're in the mood for a light, bright, refreshing beverage — like, say, spa water, but with a more intense flavor — this is the Refresher for you. It's juicy, fruity, and fresh, and unlike some fruit-flavored waters, it has a deeper complexity thanks to the interplay of flavors that sage brings to the table. The leafiness of sage and the tart brambly notes of blackberry perfectly complement each other, and lure you in for another sip — or many times in my case, another gulp. Be aware that Refreshers do contain caffeine in the form of green coffee extract, so while this might taste like spa water, it packs a buzzy punch.
What does Starbucks Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher taste like?
Take the Blackberry Sage Refresher and add in some zesty lemonade, and you've really got something. The Starbucks crew told me that this was their favorite of the three new drinks, and once I tasted it I could see why. While the basic Refresher has a watery texture, the addition of lemonade adds a little more viscosity which gives the beverage a satisfying mouthfeel. Starbucks lemonade is made with real lemon oil, and the bright lemony zip brings out the freshness of the sage and the tartness of the blackberry, swirling all of the ingredients together in harmony.
This drink is a bit sweeter than the regular Refresher, but the lemon's tartness keeps it from becoming cloying. Lemon and blackberry are naturally complementary flavors, as are lemon and sage, so everything works here. After drinking this beverage and then going back to the basic Refresher, I really noticed how much extra dimension the lemonade brings to this drink. While I'd reach for the Refresher as a quick thirst-quencher, I'd go for the lemonade option if I wanted something with a little more flavor and substance.
What does Starbucks Midnight Drink taste like?
The Midnight Drink takes the blackberry sage base and shakes in coconut milk, frothing up a creamy, rich beverage. Starbucks is no stranger to using coconut milk in its drinks, and using coconut milk, as opposed to cream or other dairy, still keeps things light and fruity though, so don't think of this as a dessert. It is sweeter than the other two, but not overly so — it still maintains the refreshing character that gives these drinks their name.
The sage flavor is less pronounced in the Midnight Drink compared to the other two varieties, with blackberry taking center stage, and coconut milk enhancing the fruit's natural sweetness. While the sage isn't obvious, it's there in the background if you look for it, and its subtle presence does add a savory dimension to the drink without being in your face about it. If this drink sits too long, the coconut milk does start to separate, but a quick shake and stir brings it all back together. Just be aware of this if you tend to sip your drinks slowly.
How to buy Starbucks' new drinks
Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada launch these Blackberry Sage Refreshers starting February 4th for a limited time. They're available in all of Starbucks' beverage sizes, ranging from the 12-ounce Tall to the 30-ounce Trenta. Starbucks prices vary with location, but you can expect to pick up one of these drinks, starting at around $4.
All three of Starbucks' new refreshers taste great, and there's one standout
Blending the flavors of blackberry and sage to create a line of winter-appropriate cold beverages was a smart move. These may not be as fancy as anything from Starbucks Reserve, but the success of all three of these Refreshers shows how versatile that ingredient pairing is, working well in each unique beverage while bringing its own specific flavor profile to each of them. While I think sage and blackberry would be delicious in any season, there's something satisfying about these flavors when the air is brisk and the skies are grey.
I'd definitely enjoy any of these three beverages again, depending on my mood. The Lemonade Refresher, though, is the one that I keep going back to. It offers the most balance, harmonizing all of the flavors together in a very compelling way. Lightly sweet, brightly tart, subtly earthy, and wildly brambly, this drink has it all, making it the clear stand-out of the three — although I wouldn't turn any of them down.