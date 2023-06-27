Starbucks Is Permanently Adding 3 New Frozen Refreshers To Its Menu
Looking for a delicious way to cool down this summer? Starbucks has you covered with the launch of a trio of new Frozen Refreshers — as shared with Daily Meal via a press release. This development is part of a summertime menu update at the coffee chain, and these drinks are joined by a fresh line of drinkware that's meant to honor the Deaf community.
The new frozen lemonade drinks come in three flavors: pineapple passionfruit, strawberry acai, and mango dragonfruit. They all feature the same refreshing elements fans know and love, but they're also blended with real fruit pieces and a layer of strawberry puree to make them extra refreshing.
Starbucks Refreshers first made their debut back in 2012 as in-store offerings, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Via instant packets. This is the first time, however, that a frozen variety of Refreshers is being added to the permanent Starbucks menu.
Starbucks to release limited-edition merch
In addition to those new beverage options, Starbucks fans can also buy drinkware designed by artist Yiqiao Wang. This is the second edition of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series, and the artwork features a variety of colorful hands using American Sign Language to communicate the word "connect." This fresh lineup — as well as some other summertime merch and the Frozen Refreshers — will be available nationwide starting June 27.
As Better Homes & Gardens reports, it's been speculated the Frozen Refreshers were inspired by a common "secret menu" hack that entailed customers requesting to have their Refreshers blended with other ingredients, including lemonade. This isn't the first time a secret menu item has inspired the coffee chain, either. The famous Starbucks Pink Drink was originally created by fans, but it became a permanent menu item back in 2017. More recently, Starbucks' Pink Drink even got the grocery store treatment.