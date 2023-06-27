Starbucks Is Permanently Adding 3 New Frozen Refreshers To Its Menu

Looking for a delicious way to cool down this summer? Starbucks has you covered with the launch of a trio of new Frozen Refreshers — as shared with Daily Meal via a press release. This development is part of a summertime menu update at the coffee chain, and these drinks are joined by a fresh line of drinkware that's meant to honor the Deaf community.

The new frozen lemonade drinks come in three flavors: pineapple passionfruit, strawberry acai, and mango dragonfruit. They all feature the same refreshing elements fans know and love, but they're also blended with real fruit pieces and a layer of strawberry puree to make them extra refreshing.

Starbucks Refreshers first made their debut back in 2012 as in-store offerings, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Via instant packets. This is the first time, however, that a frozen variety of Refreshers is being added to the permanent Starbucks menu.