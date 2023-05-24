Burger King Is Showing Off Every State's Unique Whopper Preferences

With May 28 being National Hamburger Day, Burger King is joining in on the fun by celebrating one of America's most beloved foods. In a May 23 press release, the fast-food chain released sales data from 2022 that highlights each state's preference when it comes to the almighty Whopper. While it's no secret that the Whopper remains a cherished menu item among fans of Burger King, the variations on this classic burger are surprising.

The legendary fast-food establishment is also giving back to its most devoted customers in honor of the beefy holiday. From May 26 to May 28, members of Burger King's Royal Perks club can get a free hamburger when making a purchase of $1 or more. To receive their free burger, customers must make their purchase through the BK App or via bk.com. You can also glean some inspiration for your next Whopper order by checking out how the rest of the country customizes their burgers.