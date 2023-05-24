Burger King Is Showing Off Every State's Unique Whopper Preferences
With May 28 being National Hamburger Day, Burger King is joining in on the fun by celebrating one of America's most beloved foods. In a May 23 press release, the fast-food chain released sales data from 2022 that highlights each state's preference when it comes to the almighty Whopper. While it's no secret that the Whopper remains a cherished menu item among fans of Burger King, the variations on this classic burger are surprising.
The legendary fast-food establishment is also giving back to its most devoted customers in honor of the beefy holiday. From May 26 to May 28, members of Burger King's Royal Perks club can get a free hamburger when making a purchase of $1 or more. To receive their free burger, customers must make their purchase through the BK App or via bk.com. You can also glean some inspiration for your next Whopper order by checking out how the rest of the country customizes their burgers.
How do you like your Whopper?
In addition to the traditional Whopper featuring lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup, Burger King also offers more than 200,000 customization options for its beloved burger. And customers take advantage of these options, with each state exhibiting unique ordering preferences. When it comes to sheer numbers, New Mexico is at the top of the list with the most Whopper orders in 2022. But how does the rest of the country stack up?
In West Virginia, nearly three-fourths of Burger King customers ask for cheese with their Whoppers, while customers in North Carolina order the most Doubles (meaning two patties instead of one). Residents of Hawaii, meanwhile, place more Impossible Whopper orders than other states.
Other highlights include Rhode Island residents' curious habit of adding bacon to their Impossible Whoppers. As for Tennessee, customers in this state request plain Whoppers the most, meaning just beef and buns. And finally, take a moment to marvel at one Ohio customer, who set the record for most Whoppers ordered in a single transaction by purchasing more than 700 burgers at one time.