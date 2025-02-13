Avoid Broken Cacio E Pepe Sauce With An Appliance You Already Have

Cacio e pepe is one of the most delicious pasta dishes out there. What makes it even better is that it's also one of the easiest to prepare. With some good cheese, pasta, fresh-cracked ground pepper, and a bit of salty pasta water, you can whip up a gourmet-style cacio e pepe from the comfort of your kitchen. Yet, there's one headache that can be hard to avoid when you're cooking this popular pasta dish: your cacio e pepe sauce breaking.

A broken sauce can truly break (pun intended) a dish. When it comes to cacio e pepe — a simple dish comprised of pasta and Pecorino Romano — the creamy and velvety sauce can clump up and break, seemingly out of nowhere. This happens when the cheese separates from the fat, causing a clumpy, unincorporated sauce. Typically, this is a result of your sauce lacking starch to bind it, or using too much — or too high — heat. And while you can toss your pasta off of the flame, sometimes the pan itself can also retain too much heat. Luckily, there's a hack that you can try to avoid a broken cacio e pepe sauce. It involves a super popular appliance you might already have in your kitchen: a blender.