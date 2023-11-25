For The Creamiest Mac And Cheese, You Need A Blender

For a dish literally named for its primary components, mac and cheese recipes run the gambit, and can have a laundry list of ingredients limited only by the cook's imagination. But while many boast a "secret" ingredient, for the most luxurious mac and cheese, it all comes down to method. The true key to the creamiest mac and cheese is a blender.

The reason for this has to do with microscopic forces at work in the creation of mac and cheese. Achieving a sauce that doesn't turn out grainy is tough, because water and cheese lipids are naturally at odds and aren't interested in combining — or emulsifying. This feat is possible to achieve with the aid of additives commonly employed by commercial food companies, but there's a way to make this magic happen far more naturally at home.

Enter the blender. Thanks to the force and speed of this handy contraption, along with the friction heat caused by the whirring blade, the household tool can break down food particles into elements so small that the elements of one liquid will become suspended in the other. The result in layman's terms? Rich, macaroni-coating goodness that doesn't separate when heated.

There's an added bonus, too. By using this quotidian kitchen tool, you get to sidestep shredding the cheese by hand, since the blender will do that part, too. You can also avoid buying pre-shredded supermarket packages of cheese, which contain anti-caking agents that interfere with the ability to melt and become creamy.