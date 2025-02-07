This Brand Of Tahini Is Getting Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk

Another food recall has been made public by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On February 6, the FDA shared a recall notice from Turkana Foods Inc., warning about potential Salmonella contamination in 1-pound jars of its Aleppo-brand tahini sesame paste.

Unfortunately the paste saw wide distribution. Potentially contaminated jars of tahini were distributed in the following states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The plastic 16-ounce jars have expiration dates of August 2026 and can be identified by the lot number 120824-01.

Fortunately, however, as of February 5, there were yet to be any confirmed illnesses as a result of this potential Salmonella contamination. For most adults, Salmonella can cause cramps, diarrhea, and fever, but it can be extremely dangerous or even fatal to children, senior citizens, and people with weakened or compromised immune systems.