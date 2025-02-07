This Brand Of Tahini Is Getting Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk
Another food recall has been made public by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On February 6, the FDA shared a recall notice from Turkana Foods Inc., warning about potential Salmonella contamination in 1-pound jars of its Aleppo-brand tahini sesame paste.
Unfortunately the paste saw wide distribution. Potentially contaminated jars of tahini were distributed in the following states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The plastic 16-ounce jars have expiration dates of August 2026 and can be identified by the lot number 120824-01.
Fortunately, however, as of February 5, there were yet to be any confirmed illnesses as a result of this potential Salmonella contamination. For most adults, Salmonella can cause cramps, diarrhea, and fever, but it can be extremely dangerous or even fatal to children, senior citizens, and people with weakened or compromised immune systems.
How Salmonella affects the food industry
The threat of Salmonella contamination stalks modern mass-produced food, with many recalls being linked to the potential presence of this bacteria. Salmonella can potentially contaminate an extremely wide range of foods, including but not limited to beef, turkey, chicken, pork, eggs, many fruits and vegetables, and even processed foods like Aleppo tahini sesame paste.
In severe cases, the FDA can upgrade food recalls to Class I, the highest level of severity, which indicates a reasonable chance of serious illness or death from the affected product. This does not yet apply to the Aleppo tahini sesame paste recall, and if there remain no confirmed illnesses, it may stay that way. For now, if you have an affected jar, the FDA urges you not to consume it — instead to return it at the place of purchase for a full refund.
Last year, Salmonella prompted a major recall of Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market brands of eggs, after dozens of people fell ill across the country. In 2010, Salmonella contamination led to the Wright County Egg and Hillandale Farms of Iowa egg recall, which was the largest in history.