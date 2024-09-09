2 Egg Brands Have Been Recalled Due To A Serious Salmonella Risk
Some of 2024's biggest food recalls have been for products that not everyone might have to worry about having in their kitchen or pantry. But on September 6, the FDA shared a recall announcement for a staple that many people pick up on every trip to the store: Eggs.
The recall is massive, and includes all eggs branded Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market. While some recalls specify particular expiration dates, production facilities, or batch numbers, this recall covers everything currently on the market.
Eggs were primarily distributed throughout the states of Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, however, it's important to note that it's not only consumers in those states who should be concerned. The recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into a Salmonella outbreak, and at the time of the recall issue, at least 65 people in nine states (also including California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia) were reported as having fallen ill. The number of people impacted is likely higher, and consumers are being warned not to eat either brand of eggs.
FDA testing tied the eggs to the outbreak
Salmonella is a serious problem, and the FDA estimates that every year, eggs will cause about 79,000 illnesses and 30 deaths. The organization has strict guidelines put in place around the production and sale of eggs, and when it comes to the safety of consuming raw eggs, health officials generally advise caution. In the recall information issued around the September 2024 announcement, they revealed that the connection between Milo's Poultry Farm eggs, Tony's Fresh Market eggs, and the Salmonella outbreak had been made when genome sequencing done on environmental samples linked those products to the investigation.
At the time of the recall, Wisconsin had the highest number of reported illnesses, with 42. It was also stressed that the eggs had been distributed in a number of ways, including via foodservice distributors and retail outlets.
Certain people are particularly vulnerable to long-term complications from Salmonella, including young children, infants, adults over 65, those with weakened immune systems, and those on certain prescription medications. In addition to gastrointestinal problems that can last for months following an infection, Salmonella can also cause reactive arthritis — which can last for years — and can also be the root cause of blood, bone, and nervous system infections. Anyone who suspects they have contracted Salmonella is advised to seek professional medical treatment if symptoms last for more than a few days, and include dehydration, dizziness, fever, and vomiting.