2 Egg Brands Have Been Recalled Due To A Serious Salmonella Risk

Some of 2024's biggest food recalls have been for products that not everyone might have to worry about having in their kitchen or pantry. But on September 6, the FDA shared a recall announcement for a staple that many people pick up on every trip to the store: Eggs.

The recall is massive, and includes all eggs branded Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market. While some recalls specify particular expiration dates, production facilities, or batch numbers, this recall covers everything currently on the market.

Eggs were primarily distributed throughout the states of Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, however, it's important to note that it's not only consumers in those states who should be concerned. The recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into a Salmonella outbreak, and at the time of the recall issue, at least 65 people in nine states (also including California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia) were reported as having fallen ill. The number of people impacted is likely higher, and consumers are being warned not to eat either brand of eggs.