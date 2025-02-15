12 Trü Frü Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

We all know that we should be eating more fresh fruit. While the precise amount needed varies by age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity, fruit is an indispensable part of a healthy diet rich in vitamins and nutrients. That said, it can be challenging and expensive to obtain fresh fruit, and eating it before it goes bad is always an issue. For this reason, many people turn to alternatives, like canned or frozen fruit.

The folks at Trü Frü know all of this, and they have developed a line of hyper-chilled and hyper-dried chocolate-covered fruit that's sure to satisfy your taste buds and fulfill your daily nutritional requirements. All of the fruit used by Trü Frü is picked at peak ripeness and frozen before being coated in chocolate and either chilled or dried. There is good reasoning behind this, as frozen fruit is better than canned alternatives when it comes to maximizing nutrients.

Being a fruit-curious individual myself, I was intrigued by the process used to produce these fruit snacks, so I decided to sample them. I ranked them from worst to best so that you can go out and purchase the right product to satisfy your taste buds and nutritional needs. Read on for the full lineup and to discover what criteria I used to rank these dainty fruit snacks.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.