That Spent Jar Of Peanut Butter Is The Secret To Elevated Hot Chocolate

The average American eats a huge amount of peanut butter each year: Around three pounds. It's no wonder then that TikTok's fun peanut butter hack for utilizing every last drop went viral ... with varied results. Spinning an almost-empty jar of peanut butter to get every remaining glob of goodness to rise to the top may or may not work for you, but we have a brilliant use for that last bit of peanut butter that comes with guaranteed success. The fact that it involves making some incredible hot chocolate is just the icing on the figurative cake.

If you love peanut butter and chocolate, you're not alone — and it turns out there's some legit science as to why that particular combination is so amazing. According to what Penn State University food science professor Gregory Ziegler told Mic, it's all about contrast. The smooth sweetness of the chocolate is the perfect complement to the salty, nutty heaviness of the peanut butter, which is actually a phenomenon called "dynamic sensory contrast." That, Ziegler explained, "produces these flavors that have a unique pull to people."

And that means adding peanut butter to your favorite hot chocolate might be the perfect way to create the ideal hot and sweet beverage with just a dash of saltiness ... while making sure that not a single dab of peanut butter is wasted. Here's how.