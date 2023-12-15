Freeze-Dried Fruit Vs Dehydrated Fruit: What's The Difference?

Dehydrating food is an ancient method of preservation that still works wonders to this day. It extends the shelf life of fruit — one of nature's most nutritious offerings — by draining the majority of its moisture and preventing the accumulation of mold. The downsides are that dried fruit has a very different flavor and texture compared to its original state, and vital vitamins and minerals are drained during the dehydration process.

An alternative preservation method for fruit is freeze-drying. Freeze-dried fruit can be stored for nearly a decade, and uses a different process than dehydration to remove moisture. Although not dating back to prehistoric times like dehydration, freeze-drying is not a recent trend. Invented in 1906, freeze-dried foods increased in production in the 1950s with industrial freeze-dried food designed for longevity. By discovering new and innovative ways to dry food without stripping its nutrients, companies offered a much less wasteful alternative to storing food produce for households across the globe.

When it comes to food waste, fruit and vegetables have a relatively short shelf life compared to tinned products like beans, lentils, and legumes, as well as starch-heavy foods such as bread and nuts. It's important to take into account the similarities and differences when choosing between freeze-dried or dehydrated fruits.