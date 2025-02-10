The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To See In Taco Bell's Ground Beef
Taco Bell, the popular fast food chain that holds the title for quickest drive-thru, is known for its Mexican pizza, crunchy Doritos Locos tacos, and Crunchwrap supreme — all menu items that contain its iconic seasoned ground beef. But if you have ever wondered what's in it, you aren't alone. Back in 2014, Taco Bell revealed to ABC News that when it comes to this savory, spicy, and fatty protein, the company uses "100 percent premium real beef" along with a rather long list of ingredients, including cocoa. Why cocoa?
The "Live Mas" eatery explained that while the cocoa powder doesn't impart a chocolaty flavor to the seasoned ground beef, it helps the meat keep up appearances. "It helps our seasoned beef maintain a rich color," the company said. That dark coloring also makes it more appetizing. Additionally, Taco Bell adds a long list of other ingredients to its seasoned beef, including maltodextrin, a mild sweetener that balances flavors, as well as torula yeast, which accounts for its delicious savory taste. And while you can file this piece of trivia under things you didn't know about Taco Bell, using cocoa in Mexican (or Mexican-inspired) foods is not new.
Use it in your DIY taco seasoning
This ingredient has long been associated with the Mexican culinary tradition and is used in both sweet and savory meals. In fact, it's often combined with chilis to make the very popular mole sauce (check out our easy recipe) that often tops or accompanies enchiladas, tacos, and other Mexican food favorites. While Taco Bell might only use it for vanity purposes, when unsweetened cocoa is combined with spices like chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper, it becomes more of a flavor enhancer. So, grab a page from Taco Bell's playbook, because cocoa powder is the rich ingredient you need for the best homemade taco seasoning.
How much do you need to add to your taco seasoning? Whether you are creating a DIY mix or using a prepackaged product, the addition of just 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder will help bring out and intensify the tastes of the other ingredients. But don't just add your homemade cocoa-filled taco seasoning to your ground beef for those Taco Tuesday meals — this mixture is also perfect if you want to amp up the taste of chili or queso. You can even use it as a steak rub. Just remember to thank Taco Bell for the tip.