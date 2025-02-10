The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To See In Taco Bell's Ground Beef

Taco Bell, the popular fast food chain that holds the title for quickest drive-thru, is known for its Mexican pizza, crunchy Doritos Locos tacos, and Crunchwrap supreme — all menu items that contain its iconic seasoned ground beef. But if you have ever wondered what's in it, you aren't alone. Back in 2014, Taco Bell revealed to ABC News that when it comes to this savory, spicy, and fatty protein, the company uses "100 percent premium real beef" along with a rather long list of ingredients, including cocoa. Why cocoa?

The "Live Mas" eatery explained that while the cocoa powder doesn't impart a chocolaty flavor to the seasoned ground beef, it helps the meat keep up appearances. "It helps our seasoned beef maintain a rich color," the company said. That dark coloring also makes it more appetizing. Additionally, Taco Bell adds a long list of other ingredients to its seasoned beef, including maltodextrin, a mild sweetener that balances flavors, as well as torula yeast, which accounts for its delicious savory taste. And while you can file this piece of trivia under things you didn't know about Taco Bell, using cocoa in Mexican (or Mexican-inspired) foods is not new.