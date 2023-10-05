The Rich Ingredient You Need For The Best Homemade Taco Seasoning
Bitter, chocolatey cocoa powder is a strong ingredient that's packed with a lot of flavor. But this pantry staple isn't just for baked goods and sweets. It can also be used in savory contexts, such as taco seasoning, to add an unexpected depth of flavor.
Cocoa mixes particularly well with the flavors prevalent Mexican cuisine, where chocolate-centric savory dishes, such as mole, have been the norm for hundreds of years. Adding a sprinkle of cocoa powder to taco seasoning mix won't make tacos taste chocolatey, but it will heighten the other flavors in the mix. It also lends taco meat an earthy, bitter richness.
Add a little heat with chili powder and cayenne for a delicious twist on classic ground beef tacos. You can use this seasoning for anything from classic tacos to burritos, enchiladas, tortilla soups, and more. You won't taste the cocoa, but you will notice the difference.
The many cocoa powder varieties
There are a number of varieties of cocoa powder on the market, and each one will impart a slightly different flavor to your food. Knowing the differences will help you stock your pantry and know when to reach for which variety.
The main types of cocoa powder are natural cocoa powder and Dutch-process cocoa powder. With Dutch-process cocoa, the cocoa beans are treated with an alkaline solution, making them less acidic. This type of cocoa powder has a neutral, mellow taste. Natural cocoa, on the other hand, is more acidic and bitter, and its chocolate flavor is much more powerful.
Other varieties of cocoa include red cocoa powder (which is alkalized further than Dutch-process), double-Dutch cocoa (a mix of Dutch-process and black cocoa powder), triple cocoa powder (a blend of various different varieties of cocoa), and even more varieties that are more difficult to find.
Savory uses for cocoa powder
Cocoa powder doesn't just have a place in taco seasoning. There are a host of other savory dishes that can benefit from a dash of cocoa for extra flavor, depth, and complexity. Chili, for example, is a great place to add a touch of cocoa powder for balance. Vegetarian chili recipes, in particular, benefit from this extra bump of flavor in place of the meat.
Cocoa also makes an excellent spice rub for steaks, alongside other bitter flavors, such as ground espresso and cayenne. The earthy, bitter taste of the cocoa contrasts the rich, meatiness of a tender cut of steak, adding to the flavor on the exterior crust.
If you're using cocoa when making a savory dish, be sure to use unsweetened cocoa powder. Make sure to check the label beforehand, or you might end up with a much sweeter dish than you anticipated.