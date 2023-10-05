The Rich Ingredient You Need For The Best Homemade Taco Seasoning

Bitter, chocolatey cocoa powder is a strong ingredient that's packed with a lot of flavor. But this pantry staple isn't just for baked goods and sweets. It can also be used in savory contexts, such as taco seasoning, to add an unexpected depth of flavor.

Cocoa mixes particularly well with the flavors prevalent Mexican cuisine, where chocolate-centric savory dishes, such as mole, have been the norm for hundreds of years. Adding a sprinkle of cocoa powder to taco seasoning mix won't make tacos taste chocolatey, but it will heighten the other flavors in the mix. It also lends taco meat an earthy, bitter richness.

Add a little heat with chili powder and cayenne for a delicious twist on classic ground beef tacos. You can use this seasoning for anything from classic tacos to burritos, enchiladas, tortilla soups, and more. You won't taste the cocoa, but you will notice the difference.