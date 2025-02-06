LG Is Recalling 500,000 Of These Stoves After Dozens Of Burn Incidents

LG Electronics has just joined a line of 2025 recalls, following 17,000 pounds of sausage from DJ's Boudain, Walmart's broccoli, and more. After a series of fires, LG recalled 500,000 ranges — specifically, the Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges. According to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), these fires have caused injuries to both people and pets, as well as property damage. Three of the fires even led to the death of a pet.

The accidents were due to the front-mounted knobs, which can easily turn by accident — the CPSC has reported 86 instances of this happening. Further, there have been 28 fires involving these ranges, leading to eight minor injuries and property damage adding up to over $340,000.

These stoves were sold nationwide from 2015 to January 2025 at appliance stores including Best Buy, Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, and LG's website. You can check the model and serial numbers of the ranges involved by reading the CPSC recall notice.