LG Is Recalling 500,000 Of These Stoves After Dozens Of Burn Incidents
LG Electronics has just joined a line of 2025 recalls, following 17,000 pounds of sausage from DJ's Boudain, Walmart's broccoli, and more. After a series of fires, LG recalled 500,000 ranges — specifically, the Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges. According to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), these fires have caused injuries to both people and pets, as well as property damage. Three of the fires even led to the death of a pet.
The accidents were due to the front-mounted knobs, which can easily turn by accident — the CPSC has reported 86 instances of this happening. Further, there have been 28 fires involving these ranges, leading to eight minor injuries and property damage adding up to over $340,000.
These stoves were sold nationwide from 2015 to January 2025 at appliance stores including Best Buy, Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, and LG's website. You can check the model and serial numbers of the ranges involved by reading the CPSC recall notice.
What to do if you have one of these LG ranges
If your stove is one of the LG ranges being recalled, the CPSC encourages you to "contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions." The label includes instructions on how to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function to prevent accidentally turning out the range when you're not using it. You can also watch a video detailing how to do this.
Finally, the CPSC has encouraged consumers to be cautious with the ranges — specifically, "to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use." It's important to keep all of this in mind, as burns are one of the most common kitchen injuries.
If you have more questions or concerns, call LG Electronics at 800-399-3265 or email LG at lgrange.recall@lge.com.