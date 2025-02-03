Over 17,000 Pounds Of Sausage Were Just Recalled. Here's Why
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released information on January 31, 2025, about a recall involving fresh and frozen sausage links. Over 17,000 pounds of DJ's Boudain brand sausages have been recalled due to possibly containing pieces of a foreign object. The recall was issued after a customer sustained a mouth injury after biting into a sausage containing a foreign object discovered to be part of a pen.
The FSIS urges consumers to check their freezers and refrigerators for the recalled meat. The recall affects sausages shipped to Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana locations, including food distributors, restaurants, and retail stores. Because of the involvement of food distributors, in particular, it is possible that sausages were distributed to and sold outside of the three states where they were initially shipped. Packages of the recalled sausages should be disposed of or returned to the location where they were purchased.
The affected sausage links include both regular and jalapeño varieties and are labeled inside the USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number "EST. 13246." For more information about this recall, contact DJ's Boudain at 409-842-0558 or email Jonathan Wallace, the company's director of operations, at jwallace@djsboudain.com.
Meat recalls are not uncommon
While meat recalls aren't uncommon in recent years, recalls due to possible contamination by a foreign object aren't nearly as common as those due to suspected bacterial contamination. For instance, in November 2024, 160,000 pounds of meat were recalled over E. coli contamination concerns. A listeria outbreak that same year led to the recall of 7 million pounds of Boar's Head deli meats linked to the illnesses and deaths of customers who had consumed the tainted product.
Despite foreign object recalls being relatively uncommon, there was a similar incident in 2023 related to a rubbery substance found in some packages of ground beef. That discovery resulted in the recall of 2,000 pounds of the potentially tainted meat. The rubbery substance in question was found to be neoprene, which could have been a part of a glove used by a food handler.
While no additional injuries have been reported to the FSIS related to the recall of DJ's Boudain sausage links, consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product can use the USDA's Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.