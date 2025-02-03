Over 17,000 Pounds Of Sausage Were Just Recalled. Here's Why

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released information on January 31, 2025, about a recall involving fresh and frozen sausage links. Over 17,000 pounds of DJ's Boudain brand sausages have been recalled due to possibly containing pieces of a foreign object. The recall was issued after a customer sustained a mouth injury after biting into a sausage containing a foreign object discovered to be part of a pen.

The FSIS urges consumers to check their freezers and refrigerators for the recalled meat. The recall affects sausages shipped to Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana locations, including food distributors, restaurants, and retail stores. Because of the involvement of food distributors, in particular, it is possible that sausages were distributed to and sold outside of the three states where they were initially shipped. Packages of the recalled sausages should be disposed of or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The affected sausage links include both regular and jalapeño varieties and are labeled inside the USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number "EST. 13246." For more information about this recall, contact DJ's Boudain at 409-842-0558 or email Jonathan Wallace, the company's director of operations, at jwallace@djsboudain.com.