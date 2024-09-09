Lentils Are The Simple Way To Bulk Up A Comforting Tomato Soup

First, let's talk about the lentils. You can pick any variety of lentils, but fresh will be best. While they might need an overnight soak for easier digestion (though this step is optional), their flavor is undeniably superior to the canned stuff. Nonetheless, if you're in a time crunch, canned lentils will do the trick just fine, so long that you give them a thorough rinse first to take out all the sodium, else, you'd get an overly salty pot of soup.

Anyhow, once you've had your lentils, start by making your tomato soup exactly like how you've always made it — that's the good news: if you have a favorite tomato soup recipe, you can keep on using that. In the step where you'd add the tomatoes, immediately follow up with the lentils. For even more flavor, pour a can of broth (vegetable or chicken is fine) into the soup for every cup of lentils you use, too.

And that's that. Close the lid and let the lentils cook alongside the tomatoes until the legumes begin to soften a little and the fragrance of the soup fills the air, which should take about 20 or so minutes of cooking. Give the lentil tomato soup a quick taste once your timer rings, and should everything taste right, ladle it out to serve.