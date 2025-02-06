Dunkin's Spring 2025 Menu May Have Been Leaked. Here's What We Know
Dunkin' is always coming out with new goodies to add to its menu, such as its 2024 late summer menu (which we found disappointing) and its fall coffees like the Dunkalatte (which we also reviewed). If you were hankering for more seasonal Dunkin' drinks, then you might be in luck. Instagram user markie_devo posted today about rumors of a new spring lineup coming to stores in the coming months.
According to the post, the lineup will be released in two parts, with several items dropping on March 5 and others dropping a few weeks later on April 2. In terms of coffee, the only drink that's so far said to be coming back is the Dunkalatte. This beverage, which should be available in both hot and iced versions, is a mixture of Dunkin's coffee milk paired with espresso. This is said to arrive with the first wave of items on March 5, supposedly accompanied by some savory breakfast items.
The foods (allegedly) coming to Dunkin's spring 2025 menu
The social media leak also claims that ham and cheese sliders will be coming on March 5. Additionally, two menu items that had previously been removed — the chicken bacon croissant stuffers and sweet black pepper seasoned snackin' bacon — both seem to be making a reappearance then.
For those with a sweet tooth, starting April 2, you'll also likely find a cotton candy specialty donut, blueberry sprinkled Munchkins, and a spring Munchkins bucket gracing the menu. (Interested in finding the perfect Dunkin' treat? Check out Daily Meal's review of 17 Dunkin' donuts to help you find the right one.)
Beyond the new releases, the chain is also said to be continuing its $6 value meal box. This includes a medium coffee (either hot or iced), a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, and six hash brown pieces. If you're interested in trying one of these items, though, you may need to get in quick; a Reddit post from yesterday claims the seasonal food and beverages may only be available until April 29.