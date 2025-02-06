Dunkin's Spring 2025 Menu May Have Been Leaked. Here's What We Know

Dunkin' is always coming out with new goodies to add to its menu, such as its 2024 late summer menu (which we found disappointing) and its fall coffees like the Dunkalatte (which we also reviewed). If you were hankering for more seasonal Dunkin' drinks, then you might be in luck. Instagram user markie_devo posted today about rumors of a new spring lineup coming to stores in the coming months.

According to the post, the lineup will be released in two parts, with several items dropping on March 5 and others dropping a few weeks later on April 2. In terms of coffee, the only drink that's so far said to be coming back is the Dunkalatte. This beverage, which should be available in both hot and iced versions, is a mixture of Dunkin's coffee milk paired with espresso. This is said to arrive with the first wave of items on March 5, supposedly accompanied by some savory breakfast items.