Nate Bargatze Harnesses The Power Of 'Girl Math' In DoorDash's 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday fans, gear up! While watching the Eagles' showdown against the Chiefs is certainly the main attraction, half the fun is also watching the ads that come on during the game. This year, all kinds of stars, like Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the 2025 Hellmann's ad, are coming together to create fun, quirky, and cute commercials.
One commercial that you can expect to see on your screen this Sunday is a collaboration between Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze and DoorDash, per an email sent to Daily Meal. DoorDash, a popular food service that delivers everything from ready-made restaurant meals to Aldi groceries, is working with Bargatze to hype consumers up about its DashPass program. This program has been around since 2018, giving users extra perks when placing orders.
The ad shows Bargatze being confronted by an employee at his mansion, who explains that he needs to cut back on his spending. Bargatze hits back and explains that he's saved $6 on his groceries with DashPass, allowing him to clone himself with the extra money — some real girl math if we've ever seen it!
DoorDash is offering the losing team's city a deal
Besides encouraging users to sign up for the DoorDash app with this fun ad, the food delivery service is also offering up some unique benefits for shoppers. The company will run a one-day-only promo on Monday, available exclusively in the city of the losing team. That means that if you're in Kansas City or Philadelphia and your team doesn't win this year's game, you can soothe yourself with some nice savings.
The discount will give each DashPass member 50% off of one DoorDash order that day. The only catch is that the discount has a cap of $15. Still, that's enough to get you a meal or a snack at a lower price — and it's an affordable way to soothe Super Bowl hangovers. (Speaking of soothing Super Bowl hangovers, you can also head to Starbucks for a free hot or iced tall coffee to help cure your headache).