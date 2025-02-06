Nate Bargatze Harnesses The Power Of 'Girl Math' In DoorDash's 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday fans, gear up! While watching the Eagles' showdown against the Chiefs is certainly the main attraction, half the fun is also watching the ads that come on during the game. This year, all kinds of stars, like Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the 2025 Hellmann's ad, are coming together to create fun, quirky, and cute commercials.

One commercial that you can expect to see on your screen this Sunday is a collaboration between Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze and DoorDash, per an email sent to Daily Meal. DoorDash, a popular food service that delivers everything from ready-made restaurant meals to Aldi groceries, is working with Bargatze to hype consumers up about its DashPass program. This program has been around since 2018, giving users extra perks when placing orders.

The ad shows Bargatze being confronted by an employee at his mansion, who explains that he needs to cut back on his spending. Bargatze hits back and explains that he's saved $6 on his groceries with DashPass, allowing him to clone himself with the extra money — some real girl math if we've ever seen it!