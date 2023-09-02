Jimmy Buffett's Connection To Margaritaville, Explained

With the unfortunate news of Jimmy Buffett's death on Friday, September 1, those who are not that familiar with the man or his music might be curious about just what his connection to the Margaritaville franchise is. The sizable brand features his name, after all, and boasts a long list of services and products. Margaritaville vacation cottages, hotels, resorts, cruises, restaurants, merchandise, grocery store foodstuffs, and even Mexican-made tequila perfect for those frothy, frozen margaritas that inspired Buffett are all included. At the time of his passing Buffett 28% ownership stake in the company that was worth around $180 million, according to Forbes.

Not only is the Margaritaville brand extensive, but its promotion of leisure as a lifestyle has proved to be a popular theme with consumers of all ages — reaching diners and resort goers well beyond Buffett's original Baby Boomer fan base. Between its iconic island motif and the laidback party atmosphere, Margaritaville is both an experience and a sentiment.

Buffett's legacy will no doubt live on through Margaritaville. Fans and newcomers alike will continue to enjoy his music while savoring those namesake cocktails and basking in the sun at one of the many resorts. But there's one song in particular that served as the inspiration for it all.