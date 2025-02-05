Totino's First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Has Us Feeling Nostalgic

Super Bowl ads are one of the highlights of the big game, and fans look forward to them every year (like the return of Ben Affleck and the DunKings). This year, Totino's dropped its first-ever Super Bowl ad — and it's a good one. The new commercial, which features the iconic comedy duo of Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson (any "Detroiters" fans in the house?), is a callback to one of the brand's recent commercials featuring an alien reminiscent of everyone's favorite 1980s extraterrestrial.

The new commercial, titled "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," is a continuation of Totino's October 2024 ad "Chazmo Goes Home," in which an alien creature (Chazmo) comes to Earth and befriends a group of preteens. However, just when Chazmo is about to leave, they're confronted by two suburban dads (Robinson and Richardson) who have a major bone to pick: Chazmo ate all of their Totino's Pizza Rolls — and they want their money back ... even if the pizza rolls were, like, less than a dollar.

In "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," we see Chazmo reunited with Richardson, Robinson, and the kids from the first ad. But just as Chazmo says their goodbyes, with a bag of Totino's in hand, a malfunction happens on the spaceship — crushing Chazmo between the doors. For the kids, traumatizing. For the audience? Hilarious.