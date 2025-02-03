It's Official: Ben Affleck And The DunKings Are Returning For The 2025 Super Bowl

Whether you're a Chiefs cheerer or an Eagles fan, if you're watching the 2025 Super Bowl — get ready! In an exclusive email, Daily Meal was informed that Ben Affleck will be donning his DunKings tracksuit for the Super Bowl LIX. In 2024, Ben Affleck performed in a similar ad that was such a hit it made it onto Daily Meal's list of the best 2024 Super Bowl commercials.

If you're not familiar with the DunKings, it all started with Affleck responding to rumors that he was bored during the 65th Grammy Awards. His response was that he was dreaming about his own pop stardom during the show. The first part of the story aired at the 66th Grammy Awards, leaving fans hanging, and the two-part commercial aired at last year's Super Bowl — showing how Affleck teamed up with Dunkin' to create his own pop band, the DunKings.

Of course, the commercial revealed a new lineup of Dunkin' menu items that the coffee chain launched. (Curious about what these items taste like? Check out Daily Meal's roundup of the best DunKings items.) This year, Affleck is once again leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, hinting that he's preparing for big things and bringing in his brother Casey Affleck as well as fellow actor Jeremy Strong along for the ride.