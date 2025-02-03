It's Official: Ben Affleck And The DunKings Are Returning For The 2025 Super Bowl
Whether you're a Chiefs cheerer or an Eagles fan, if you're watching the 2025 Super Bowl — get ready! In an exclusive email, Daily Meal was informed that Ben Affleck will be donning his DunKings tracksuit for the Super Bowl LIX. In 2024, Ben Affleck performed in a similar ad that was such a hit it made it onto Daily Meal's list of the best 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
If you're not familiar with the DunKings, it all started with Affleck responding to rumors that he was bored during the 65th Grammy Awards. His response was that he was dreaming about his own pop stardom during the show. The first part of the story aired at the 66th Grammy Awards, leaving fans hanging, and the two-part commercial aired at last year's Super Bowl — showing how Affleck teamed up with Dunkin' to create his own pop band, the DunKings.
Of course, the commercial revealed a new lineup of Dunkin' menu items that the coffee chain launched. (Curious about what these items taste like? Check out Daily Meal's roundup of the best DunKings items.) This year, Affleck is once again leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, hinting that he's preparing for big things and bringing in his brother Casey Affleck as well as fellow actor Jeremy Strong along for the ride.
What to expect from the new DunKings commercial
The teaser shows Ben Affleck and his brother bursting in on Jeremy Strong literally dunking himself in a vat of Dunkin' coffee beans in his dressing room. The Affleck brothers are, of course, surprised and confused, and they begin to discuss their upcoming plans for a Dunkin' commercial with Strong. Strong hints that the new commercial has something to do with his own Boston roots, but as with last year's teaser, leaves viewers on a cliffhanger.
The next segment of the commercial will be released on February 9, and will be launched during the first commercial break of the Super Bowl. That means that Dunkin' fans won't have to wait long to find out what's next for the DunKing's pop group — and their favorite coffee chain's menu. And, while it's only the second year for Affleck's DunKings, it's his third year partnering with the coffee company, each year featuring a slew of new stars and new drink lineups.