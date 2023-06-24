TikTok's Garlicky Pizza Rolls Are An Easy Upgrade For The Frozen Classic

Sometimes you're in the mood for an entire pizza, and other times, just a few bites will do. That's where pizza rolls usually come in. The snack food is made up of the same ingredients as pizza, including mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce (and often, pepperoni), but instead of being spread out on a pizza crust, they're wrapped up in bite-sized pieces of dough. Invented in 1968, pizza rolls have become so popular over the years that the term was officially trademarked in 1985 by Pillsbury, the company that bought the rights to Jeno's Pizza Rolls and renamed them Totino's Pizza Rolls. While they're plenty tasty on their own, they can easily be customized and upgraded, as illustrated on TikTok.

The biggest appeal of pizza rolls isn't so much the quality of the ingredients but rather the convenience of being able to store them in the freezer and heat them up whenever you're craving pizza (just not a whole pie or slice). But like most foods that come out of the frozen section of the grocery store, pizza rolls aren't exactly gourmet. Dipping them in marinara sauce is perhaps the most obvious way to spruce them up, but there's another equally simple, Totino's-approved option: Drench them in garlic and cheese.