Lay's Super Bowl 2025 Commercial Has Us Crying Over Potatoes
Lay's is no stranger to the Super Bowl, but this year, the brand is tugging at heartstrings instead of chasing laughs. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, an ad titled "The Little Farmer" trades the usual over-the-top spectacle you might normally expect for something softer — a heartfelt tribute to the family-owned farms that help make Lay's chips possible. Per information shared with the Daily Meal, this tear-jerker is slated to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX. The commercial follows a young girl tending to her first potato crop. In the process, it captures the patience, dedication, and quiet pride that comes with farming.
The ad is a fitting move from the same brand that launched chip flavors inspired by the regions of America, showing that its connection to homegrown ingredients runs deeper than marketing. Instead of offering comedic twists, this'll give you the complete opposite feeling of Pringles' Super Bowl ad.
This isn't solely about feel-good storytelling, though. In addition to celebrating its farming partners, Lays is actively investing in the future.
Lay's is putting down roots for future farmers
Lay's does more than hand out free vacations in potato-shaped hotels — it's also planting seeds for the next generation of American farmers. Alongside its "Little Farmer" Super Bowl ad, the brand is making a $1 million commitment to provide support through scholarships, business training, and mentorship programs. Partnering with Farm Foundation, Lay's aims to help future farmers navigate an increasingly challenging industry.
This initiative isn't simply a nice PR move — it's a strategic investment. The program will offer hands-on training in farm management and connect young farmers with seasoned members of the agriculture industry to help them build sustainable careers. There's even a digital toolkit in the works, providing free resources for new farmers looking to break into the business.
While Lay's has been a staple in snack aisles for decades, its latest move shows it's thinking beyond only making the perfect chip. With "The Little Farmer," the brand is showing that the best way to honor the people behind its product is not just by telling their stories — it's by ensuring they have the tools to keep growing.