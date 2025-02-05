Lay's Super Bowl 2025 Commercial Has Us Crying Over Potatoes

Lay's is no stranger to the Super Bowl, but this year, the brand is tugging at heartstrings instead of chasing laughs. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, an ad titled "The Little Farmer" trades the usual over-the-top spectacle you might normally expect for something softer — a heartfelt tribute to the family-owned farms that help make Lay's chips possible. Per information shared with the Daily Meal, this tear-jerker is slated to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX. The commercial follows a young girl tending to her first potato crop. In the process, it captures the patience, dedication, and quiet pride that comes with farming.

The ad is a fitting move from the same brand that launched chip flavors inspired by the regions of America, showing that its connection to homegrown ingredients runs deeper than marketing. Instead of offering comedic twists, this'll give you the complete opposite feeling of Pringles' Super Bowl ad.

This isn't solely about feel-good storytelling, though. In addition to celebrating its farming partners, Lays is actively investing in the future.