Lay's Is Giving A Lucky Spud Fan 1 Night In A Famous Potato-Shaped Hotel

National Potato Day is this Saturday, so get ready for some hot new deals and giveaways. You could always celebrate this holiday yourself by crafting some homemade potato salad or a batch of french fries. Or you could take Lay's up on a chance of a lifetime: to sleep inside of a potato. That's right, the popular chip brand is giving one lucky person plus a friend the chance to win a two-night stay in the only potato hotel in the world. Why not enjoy a bag of Lay's potato chips inside of a potato? (Wait, is that ethical?)

Now, before you picture little potato bits falling on your head while you sleep, this hotel is not made from actual potatoes. It's modeled to look like one using plaster, steel, and concrete. Located in Boise, Idaho, the spud hotel was once a whopping six-ton potato that had a prime spot on the Idaho Potato Commission's Big Idaho Potato Tour. Since then, it's been converted into a cozy hotel room fit for two. The room is also eco-friendly, with natural air conditioning and other energy-efficient measures.

If you're a fan of Lay's, hotels, or all things potato-related, you can enter to win this vacation getaway through Lay's Instagram. On the brand's #NationalPotatoDay post, comment why you'd like a chance to win the grand prize, and make sure to use the hashtags #LaysSweepstakes and #LaysStayGolden to enter.