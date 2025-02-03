Pringles' Meme-Worthy 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is A Mustache Fever Dream

Pringles has done it again! The snack with the unique shape is back with another unforgettable Super Bowl commercial, and this year, it's all about mustaches. Daily Meal got the scoop from the Pringles team that the brand's 2025 ad, "Call of the Mustaches," is a bizarre yet hilarious fever dream starring Adam Brody and facial hair legends Nick Offerman, James Harden, and coach Andy Reid. With so much facial hair in one place, this commercial is bound to get people talking — and laughing — when it airs during the Super Bowl.

In the ad, mustaches take center stage in the most surreal way possible. One simple call sets off a chain reaction, sending mustaches soaring through the air like something out of a mustache-powered superhero movie. Whether you rock a real one like Nick Offerman's majestic 'stache or admire the iconic swoop of Mr. P's mustache on a Pringles can, this ad celebrates all things facial hair while reminding everyone that Pringles are an ideal game-day snack.