Pringles' Meme-Worthy 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is A Mustache Fever Dream
Pringles has done it again! The snack with the unique shape is back with another unforgettable Super Bowl commercial, and this year, it's all about mustaches. Daily Meal got the scoop from the Pringles team that the brand's 2025 ad, "Call of the Mustaches," is a bizarre yet hilarious fever dream starring Adam Brody and facial hair legends Nick Offerman, James Harden, and coach Andy Reid. With so much facial hair in one place, this commercial is bound to get people talking — and laughing — when it airs during the Super Bowl.
In the ad, mustaches take center stage in the most surreal way possible. One simple call sets off a chain reaction, sending mustaches soaring through the air like something out of a mustache-powered superhero movie. Whether you rock a real one like Nick Offerman's majestic 'stache or admire the iconic swoop of Mr. P's mustache on a Pringles can, this ad celebrates all things facial hair while reminding everyone that Pringles are an ideal game-day snack.
But why mustaches?
According to Pringles, its mascot, Mr. P, has one of the most recognizable mustaches in snacking history, so it only made sense to lean into the theme. Facial hair makes a statement! Whether it's James Harden's signature beard or Andy Reid's legendary mustache, Pringles uses this ad to turn mustaches into a symbol of bold flavor and game-day greatness.
Pringles has aired a Super Bowl campaign for eight consecutive years now, and it never disappoints. You may fondly recall the brand's "It happens to the best of us" commercial that aired two years ago. With "Call of the Mustaches" Pringles invites fans to "Stache Up" and embrace the mustache madness. Whether you're a longtime Pringles lover or just here for the ridiculousness, this ad will surely be a highlight of Super Bowl Sunday. Now, if only Pringles would bring back these delicious discontinued flavors!