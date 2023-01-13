Pepsi's New Zero Sugar Formula Has Officially Arrived

According to a press release, Pepsi is releasing a brand new edition of its zero-sugar soda — this time with a whole new recipe. After much experimentation, the brand claims it has further improved upon the taste of its zero-sugar drink. Consumers that have tried the soda have dubbed it overall more refreshing and said they would be more likely to purchase it in stores than the old variety.

The new recipe involves an improved sweetener that lends a "more refreshing and bolder taste profile" than before. During the NFL playoffs starting on January 14 and up until the Super Bowl, the soda giant is giving 10 million fans the chance to receive a free Pepsi Zero Sugar. To redeem a free Pepsi for yourself, text "FREE PEPSI" to 81234 through the Playoffs or "FREE ZERO" during the Super Bowl.

In celebration of the new and improved soda, Pepsi will be running a special commercial during the Super Bowl highlighting its new Pepsi Zero Sugar — the company's first super Bowl ad in three years, says Adweek. As Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan said, "The product is truly a breakthrough as it is the best zero sugar cola we've ever had — period." Don't believe him? Give it a taste.