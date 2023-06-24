Bingfen: The Chinese Ice Jelly That's Delightfully Thirst-Quenching

If you're craving something cool during the warm summer months, bingfen may just be the treat for you. The Chinese dessert — also called "ice jelly" or "crystal jelly" — has been around for over a century. It gets its jelly texture from pectin, which is scrubbed from shoofly plant seeds (Nicandra physalodes) and strained through a cloth into a bowl of mineral water with slaked lime (also called calcium hydroxide). That pectin then semi-solidifies into a jelly after resting for a few hours.

The extremely light flavor of the bingfen is refreshing and hydrating and is a summertime favorite for many. Some even say that the dish is chilled enough to cool you down from the inside out once you eat it (and it's not the only Asian jelly that cools you off). The texture isn't overwhelming, either — it's actually smooth enough to drink, similar to the jellies in bubble tea.

Because the jelly is made from the seeds of a plant, it's generally considered to be a healthier treat than other, sugar-filled alternatives.