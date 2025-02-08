Popular Alcoholic Drinks You Should Never Order With Top-Shelf Liquor

When ordering at a bar, you'll encounter a range of liquor options from budget-friendly well drinks to premium top-shelf spirits. Bottom-shelf or house are standard, economical choices, while the term top-shelf liquor refers to premium, high-quality brands that often come with a steep price tag. The key is knowing when those expensive spirits are worth the splurge — and when they're not. To uncover the answer, Daily Meal asked two industry professionals, Maranda Howell and Nicholas Dukes.

Howell is the founder and owner of The Tipsy Librarian, a bespoke craft cocktail experience, retail shop, and consulting business in Towne Center of Baton Rouge. As an educator, she loves teaching people the art of mixology, including how to order classic cocktails without breaking the bank. "I would have to say an old fashioned, whiskey sour, or Manhattan would all three fall into the category of the safest well-brand drinks you can order at a bar that doesn't necessarily require top-shelf liquor," she explains.

Meanwhile, Dukes, mixologist at Pechanga Resort Casino, offers another budget-friendly approach: "If you favor the lower level shelves, a good way to complement well liquor is to mix it with sugar or spice or anything nice." The bottom line? You don't always need to empty your wallet to enjoy a great cocktail. With the right mix and some strategic choices, budget-friendly spirits can still create delicious drinks — and luckily, Howell and Dukes are here to explain exactly how to order them.