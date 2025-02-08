Popular Alcoholic Drinks You Should Never Order With Top-Shelf Liquor
When ordering at a bar, you'll encounter a range of liquor options from budget-friendly well drinks to premium top-shelf spirits. Bottom-shelf or house are standard, economical choices, while the term top-shelf liquor refers to premium, high-quality brands that often come with a steep price tag. The key is knowing when those expensive spirits are worth the splurge — and when they're not. To uncover the answer, Daily Meal asked two industry professionals, Maranda Howell and Nicholas Dukes.
Howell is the founder and owner of The Tipsy Librarian, a bespoke craft cocktail experience, retail shop, and consulting business in Towne Center of Baton Rouge. As an educator, she loves teaching people the art of mixology, including how to order classic cocktails without breaking the bank. "I would have to say an old fashioned, whiskey sour, or Manhattan would all three fall into the category of the safest well-brand drinks you can order at a bar that doesn't necessarily require top-shelf liquor," she explains.
Meanwhile, Dukes, mixologist at Pechanga Resort Casino, offers another budget-friendly approach: "If you favor the lower level shelves, a good way to complement well liquor is to mix it with sugar or spice or anything nice." The bottom line? You don't always need to empty your wallet to enjoy a great cocktail. With the right mix and some strategic choices, budget-friendly spirits can still create delicious drinks — and luckily, Howell and Dukes are here to explain exactly how to order them.
Popular whiskey cocktails
Do you love whiskey cocktails? Well, you're in luck because we've discovered a clever hack to order them for less. Cocktail expert Maranda Howell says to look for whiskey with a Bottled-in-Bond (BIB) label — a designation easily found at most bars.
What exactly is Bottled-in-Bond whiskey? This standardized label dates back to the late 1800s and requires whiskey to be aged for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof. Ultimately, the process yields a quality whiskey for an affordable price. Howell explains that "The higher proof of a BIB is going to give you a drier note (translation: less sweet) and a higher flavor impact ... but not so much "heat" that overwhelms the palate."
This characteristic makes BIB whiskeys perfect for classic cocktails like Manhattans, old fashioneds, and whiskey sours. If you're presented with multiple BIB options, Howell recommends Rittenhouse Rye, which she describes as her "first go-to for any sort of Manhattan" and her "favorite for a whiskey sour."
While similar in composition — each combines whiskey with additional ingredients — these drinks have subtle distinctions. A Manhattan and an old fashioned are both made with whiskey and Angostura bitters, but the difference between them is that the Manhattan contains sweet vermouth while the old fashioned has sugar. Although it is not a hard rule, Manhattans are typically made with rye whiskey, while the classic old fashioned contains bourbon. Meanwhile, the original whiskey sour contained whiskey, citrus, and sugar. However, modern bartenders often add egg whites for their foamy texture and light creaminess.
Shots made with flavored vodka
When it comes to ordering shots, skip the premium liquor. High-end spirits are meant to be sipped and savored. But since shots are consumed in the blink of an eye, there's no sense in splurging on top-shelf options.
Mind you, bottom shelf doesn't have to mean bottom taste. Professional mixologist Nicholas Dukes offers strategic advice for creating shots that are both budget-friendly and delicious. He recommends shots made with "flavored vodka mixed with liqueur and equal components of sweet and sour to mask the liquor taste and heighten the drinkability."
You can transform harsh well liquors into palatable party drinks by balancing flavored vodka with complementary liqueur and mixers. One of his go-to recommendations is the White Gummy Bear. This popular shot combines raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, sweet-and-sour mix, and a splash of Sprite. For those preferring a citrusy kick, he suggests the Cactus Cooler, a blend of mandarin vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and Red Bull.
Mexican Candy
If you're a beginner in the tequila world and dabbling in shots, Nicholas Dukes has you covered. "The past couple of years have seen a massive rise in the popularity of tequila and brought the Mexican Candy shot to the forefront of the party scene."
This fun, friendly shooter doesn't require top-shelf liquor, either. Dukes says, "Combine any basic agave spirit with watermelon pucker, a splash of tabasco, and coat the rim in Tajín."
This sweet and spicy treat is reminiscent of the popular Mexican candy: watermelon lollipops coated with chili. Of course, a little citrus will only enhance those flavors, which is why Dukes encourages, "Chase it with a fresh lime wedge that pairs so historically well with a shot of tequila."
With such balanced flavors, there's no need to use an expensive tequila. This delicious drink will go down smoothly thanks to the watermelon pucker, which also contributes a pretty pink hue.