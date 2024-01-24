What Does It Mean When Whiskey Is Bottled-In-Bond?

When it comes to whiskey, there's a whole lot for connoisseurs to know. From varying mashes to distillation and finally aging, each whiskey comes with its own set of details and history. And while it might be tempting to think that you can bypass whiskey education and count on the price to signal the best bottles, there's actually a better way. If you want to guarantee that what you're buying is a quality bottle then just look for a whiskey that's been bottled-in-bond.

Okay, but what is bonded whiskey anyway? Basically, it's a certification that says the bottle in question meets the highest quality requirements. So you're pretty much guaranteed a whiskey that tastes great while also having a high alcohol content. And it's completely traceable, down to the exact distillery where it was produced and the facility where it was bottled (if different). Whiskey isn't the only type of spirit that is bottled-in-bond, but it is the most popular.