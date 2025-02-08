The 3-Ingredient Dessert You Can Make With Leftover Lasagna Sheets
Pasta is a versatile staple that we can't get enough of, especially when it comes to a classic lasagna. This dish is a love letter full of nuance and bold flavors. Who doesn't love all those layers of sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, and lasagna noodles piled high? But if you have some leftover lasagna sheets after you put your dish together, don't let them go to waste. We have a creative and delicious solution. It's a 3-ingredient dessert that begins with lasagna sheets cooked al dente, along with some cinnamon and sugar mixed together.
Start by letting those extra boiled sheets of lasagna dry so they are moisture-free. Then cut each sheet into triangles, rectangles, halves, thirds, or whatever shape and width you desire. There are a couple of different ways to cook them. The stovetop and a frying pan are your best choice if you want to fry them, while a sheet pan and the oven are all the kitchen gear needed to bake them.
Ways to serve
To fry this sweet treat, crisp and brown the lasagna pieces in hot oil, and then roll them in your cinnamon sugar while they're still warm. You can also bake the noodle pieces in the oven, by coating them with a little oil, sprinkling them with cinnamon sugar, and letting them bake until they become crispy and crunchy. The cinnamon sugar will be absorbed by the lasagna pieces as they bake. If you are getting Churro vibes, we're with you, only these lasagna strips are going to be crunchy like a cracker.
You can serve them with a little vanilla ice cream or whipped cream; sprinkle them with powdered sugar, drizzle them with a vanilla glaze, chocolate syrup, or caramel sauce; or make some cannoli filling and dip your baked or fried lasagna pieces in this sweet filling. If you are looking for other ways to use lasagna noodles and prefer more of a savory bite or want a tip to build a better charcuterie board, fry or bake your lasagna noodles, and instead of giving them a toss in cinnamon sugar, roll them in a Parmesan herb mixture and sprinkle with a little sea salt. They're perfect for scooping up dips or serving up soft cheeses.