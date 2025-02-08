The 3-Ingredient Dessert You Can Make With Leftover Lasagna Sheets

Pasta is a versatile staple that we can't get enough of, especially when it comes to a classic lasagna. This dish is a love letter full of nuance and bold flavors. Who doesn't love all those layers of sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, and lasagna noodles piled high? But if you have some leftover lasagna sheets after you put your dish together, don't let them go to waste. We have a creative and delicious solution. It's a 3-ingredient dessert that begins with lasagna sheets cooked al dente, along with some cinnamon and sugar mixed together.

Start by letting those extra boiled sheets of lasagna dry so they are moisture-free. Then cut each sheet into triangles, rectangles, halves, thirds, or whatever shape and width you desire. There are a couple of different ways to cook them. The stovetop and a frying pan are your best choice if you want to fry them, while a sheet pan and the oven are all the kitchen gear needed to bake them.