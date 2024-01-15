16 Things You Can Do With Lasagna Noodles

It's time to stop underestimating the versatility of lasagna noodles. While covering them in sauce, cheese, and meat is delicious, we have a few tricks that will forever change how you look at the Italian staple. Just think about it: Lasagna noodles are incredibly versatile due to their rectangular, flat shape and simple flavor. These qualities allow them to be compatible with many sweet and savory foods, making them perfect for creating new culinary dishes.

Lasagna noodles can be used in their natural shape or you can slice them into smaller pieces depending on your recipe. You can cook them as usual, so they're flexible enough to bend or roll, allowing you to make eye-catching foods. Or, you can cut them into squares or triangles to make light and crispy chips or crackers. Whether you have extra noodles from last night's dinner or you just want to have some fun in the kitchen, these clever ideas can help you convert plain lasagna noodles into an extraordinary appetizer, meal, or dessert.