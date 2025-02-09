The Only Way You Should Ever Reheat Hash Browns

Hash browns are best when they're warm with a fluffy crunch and luxuriously soft insides. Since making this spud classic from scratch is more work than most people want to put into breakfast, chances are you simply buy them frozen and heat them when serving them up at home. If you have leftovers, you may be tempted to microwave them the next day. While you can reheat hash browns using several methods, they are not created equal. In fact, if you take the convenience and results into account, one appliance stands well above the rest when it comes to heating hash browns: the air fryer. Just as you can make the crispiest potato wedges in an air fryer, you can make and reheat hash browns this way.

To understand why refrigerated or frozen hash browns are so different from their fresh counterparts, it's important to look at starch and moisture. Potatoes have a lot of starch and different varieties of potatoes contain varying levels, which is why one of the potato myths we've debunked is that different potato types can be used interchangeably. Starch affects the texture of potatoes and is responsible for the soft and fluffy insides and crispy exterior of a hash brown. It's also important to reheat them in dry conditions as moisture and crunchy don't get along. The air fryer's dry heat is, thus, perfect for reviving hash browns.