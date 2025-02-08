The Oil Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Range Hood A Total Breeze
There are many ways to clean your kitchen, but what about your range hood? Cooking means your kitchen is going to get dirty. Spills happen. Grease splatters from those deep-fried Oreos and smash burgers occur, attracting dust particles. Once this happens, you've created the perfect storm for grimy buildup on your appliances, especially the range hood. But if you want your hood to function properly and filter smoke and odors as you cook, you need to keep it clean. Enter: vegetable oil and a soft cloth.
A few drops of vegetable oil rubbed across your hood using a cloth or paper towel will dissolve those greasy spots and make it look shiny and polished. How does this hack not create an oily, greasy mess? It all comes down to chemistry. Nonpolar solvents like oil follow the rule of like dissolves like. This means that oils break each other down when they come into contact and can be easily wiped away.
Don't forget the filters
Degreasing is absolutely key when it comes to cleaning up the kitchen. That said, you only want to use a little oil or you risk leaving streaks on your hood. This method is budget-friendly and eco-friendly, as no chemicals or harsh abrasives are involved. While this vegetable oil hack will make cleaning the exterior of your oven hood a breeze, your filter will need more attention.
Soaking the filters in a mix of boiling water and baking soda for 5 to 10 minutes per side is the best way to tackle the gross buildup on this essential part of the hood. The alkaline pH level of the baking soda breaks down the grease, but you may still need to gently scrub the filters using a toothbrush. Dump the dirty water when you are finished, rinse the filters with clean water, and let them air dry. Take care of your kitchen and it will take care of you!