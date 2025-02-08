The Oil Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Range Hood A Total Breeze

There are many ways to clean your kitchen, but what about your range hood? Cooking means your kitchen is going to get dirty. Spills happen. Grease splatters from those deep-fried Oreos and smash burgers occur, attracting dust particles. Once this happens, you've created the perfect storm for grimy buildup on your appliances, especially the range hood. But if you want your hood to function properly and filter smoke and odors as you cook, you need to keep it clean. Enter: vegetable oil and a soft cloth.

A few drops of vegetable oil rubbed across your hood using a cloth or paper towel will dissolve those greasy spots and make it look shiny and polished. How does this hack not create an oily, greasy mess? It all comes down to chemistry. Nonpolar solvents like oil follow the rule of like dissolves like. This means that oils break each other down when they come into contact and can be easily wiped away.