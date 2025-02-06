Ground Chicken Vs Turkey: What's The Cheaper Option?
Looking for an inexpensive, lean protein source? Ground poultry like chicken and turkey are excellent choices, but deciding between the two isn't always straightforward. Since these meats can be used in similar ways, the final decision may come down to pricing.
When it comes to farmed poultry, chicken is a far more ubiquitous bird than turkey. As such, you may not be surprised to find that the average cost of conventional ground chicken is slightly cheaper. According to January 2025 figures from the USDA, the average retail price per pound of conventional ground chicken is $3.49 compared to $3.85 for ground turkey. The difference may seem minimal, but 36 cents per pound adds up when buying in bulk. As you might expect, these numbers change when looking at direct-to-consumer pasture-raised poultry. Since the birds roam freely in a more natural environment, the price per pound is far higher, with ground chicken averaging $12.33 and ground turkey ringing in at $10.91.
If you're aiming for the most cost-effective option, opt for conventional ground chicken. But if you're going the pasture-raised route, ground turkey works out cheaper. Of course, these statistics are based on averages and exact pricing depends on your location and shopping preferences. Ultimately, the key to finding the best value lies in comparing prices at your specific local retailers.
The cost of ground chicken
When it comes to budgeting, conventional ground chicken is the overall winner. However, prices will ultimately depend on the cut of meat, the processing method, and a retailer's markup strategy. Premium grocers selling exclusively ground chicken breast will likely be pricier than budget retailers offering blended versions incorporating dark meat. If you're looking at pasture-raised ground chicken, prices range from $5.09 to $26.99 per pound.
For reference, we looked at several other retailers, including Bringhurst, a family-owned full-service butcher shop in New Jersey. Its ground chicken — from all-natural cage-free chicken — goes for $5.09 a pound. Meanwhile, Target sells several brands of ground chicken, with a pound of Smart Chicken ringing in at $6.99 and Mighty Spark at $7.49.
There are several things to consider before purchasing meat at your local grocery store, including the texture and flavor of different varieties. Although it depends on the particular cuts and fat content, ground chicken generally has a milder flavor than turkey. It also has a finer texture which may be easier to work with. However, its lower fat content means it can dry out more easily, so pay close attention when cooking ground chicken.
The cost of ground turkey
The average cost of conventional ground turkey is more expensive than its chicken counterpart, but pasture-raised varieties tell a different story. According to USDA figures, pasture-raised ground turkey ranges from $4.49 to $17.98 a pound. It shows less price variation than pasture-raised chicken and has a lower starting price point.
Like chicken, the cost of ground turkey depends on quality, cuts (aka which bird parts ground turkey is made of), and individual retailers. Thighs and drumsticks are the most common and economical, while breast-only meat will cost you a premium. Bringhurst had two options for ground turkey: 89% lean at $4.49 per pound and 99% lean at $6.49 a pound. Meanwhile, Target had a wider selection of ground turkey than chicken, with affordable prices. One pound of Good & Gather's 93/7 ground turkey costs $3.99 while the brand's 99/1 ground turkey is $6.99.
Turkey has a slightly stronger flavor than chicken, which can be a blessing or a curse depending on your dish. When shopping for ground turkey, pay attention to fat content. Many options are fattier than ground chicken, and because of this, ground turkey tends to work better in patties and meatloaves. That said, choosing between the two ground meats comes down to personal preference, so shop around to see what suits your taste buds and budget.