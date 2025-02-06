Ground Chicken Vs Turkey: What's The Cheaper Option?

Looking for an inexpensive, lean protein source? Ground poultry like chicken and turkey are excellent choices, but deciding between the two isn't always straightforward. Since these meats can be used in similar ways, the final decision may come down to pricing.

When it comes to farmed poultry, chicken is a far more ubiquitous bird than turkey. As such, you may not be surprised to find that the average cost of conventional ground chicken is slightly cheaper. According to January 2025 figures from the USDA, the average retail price per pound of conventional ground chicken is $3.49 compared to $3.85 for ground turkey. The difference may seem minimal, but 36 cents per pound adds up when buying in bulk. As you might expect, these numbers change when looking at direct-to-consumer pasture-raised poultry. Since the birds roam freely in a more natural environment, the price per pound is far higher, with ground chicken averaging $12.33 and ground turkey ringing in at $10.91.

If you're aiming for the most cost-effective option, opt for conventional ground chicken. But if you're going the pasture-raised route, ground turkey works out cheaper. Of course, these statistics are based on averages and exact pricing depends on your location and shopping preferences. Ultimately, the key to finding the best value lies in comparing prices at your specific local retailers.