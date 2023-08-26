Which Bird Parts Are Actually Used For Ground Turkey Meat?

Ground turkey is affordable and versatile, but it also raises the question: What exactly is it made of? With whole cuts like legs, wings, and breasts, you can clearly identify what part of the animal you're about to put in your mouth. With the shapeless mass that is ground meat, you can't be so sure. Products made from ground meats have been the subject of much scrutiny in recent years. People speak in grisly tones about what processed meats are made of. They retch at the mention of chicken nuggets. It's true that some of these items have been found to include ground bones, feet, and blood. Many Americans have a negative gut reaction to these words, and even though all of those things are actually fine to consume, it's unsettling to feel like food manufacturers are hiding something from you. Thankfully, store-bought ground turkey isn't so mysterious.

Ground turkey is typically made from thighs and drumsticks. You can sometimes find ground turkey breast, usually labeled as such, but this is more expensive. You shouldn't worry about manufacturers hiding any bones or internal organs in there because it's not legal to do so. USDA regulations state, "Ground poultry can contain only muscle meat and skin with attached fat in natural proportions." Additional fillers, such as giblets, are not permitted. Some people might still be put off by the idea that ground meat is made from the cheapest cuts, but when it comes to poultry, expensive doesn't equal better.