The Important Tip To Consider When Shopping For Ground Turkey

If you're seeking a healthier yet still tasty substitution for ground beef, ground turkey is an excellent option. The key is to choose the right type of ground turkey for the specific recipe you're preparing. This highlights why you should read the label carefully to determine how fatty the selection of ground turkey is before you buy it. Keep in mind you can also have a blend specially created to ensure it offers the right ratio of fat to meat.

If you want to whip up some juicy turkey burgers that give beef a run for its money, you should select ground meat with a higher concentration of fat. In this case, choose a ground turkey that consists of a good portion of dark meat from the legs and thighs. With other preparations, you can use leaner ground turkey consisting mostly of white meat. This is true of things like chili, which includes ingredients that ensure that the white meat is properly infused with bold, unforgettable flavors. Of course, there are other ways you can enhance the flavor profile of ground turkey, no matter what recipe you're making.